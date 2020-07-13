South Blount Utility District said it will resume servicing cut-offs for accounts that are two months overdue and applying late fees effective Tuesday, July 21.
The district is notifying customers with delinquent accounts through automated and personal calls, as well as door tags.
For those unable to pay utility bills, the district is encouraging customers to go into the office at 808 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway and discuss a payment plan.
“We do not want this to come as a shock to our customers and strongly encourage them to reach out to us so we can work together to create a sustainable payment plan,” South Blount Public Relations Manager Shay Trembley said.
