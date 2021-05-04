A South Carolina man was booked into the Blount County jail on Sunday after he allegedly raped a woman.
Antonio Javar Williams, 35, of York, South Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:46 a.m. May 2 and charged with rape. He was being held on a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy at approximately 4:14 a.m. May 2 arrived at a Tallassee address after a 33-year-old woman told police she had been raped and the offender was leaving in a black sedan “along with another female who she feared would harm her as well.”
The woman told the deputy she and others were at the address for a celebration when, during the night, she felt a man climb into bed with her. She said she assumed the man was her fiancé, and they began to have sex, but the man was hurting her and she realized it was actually Williams.
The woman said she yelled for help, and her fiancé arrived and began fighting Williams before another person got in between them.
Williams then reportedly grabbed a knife and yelled for his female companion to get in a car to leave, which they both did, the woman said.
Another deputy spotted the vehicle Williams was in and tried to pull it over, but the driver stopped in the middle of the road, the report states. When deputies approached, Williams allegedly was reaching for something around the bottom of his seat.
After Williams followed commands to put his hands on the dash, but then continued to reach under the seat, one deputy pointed his firearm at him, the report states.
Deputies detained Williams, and his companion.
The companion was released after giving a written statement and said she was afraid of him and didn’t want him to go back with him to South Carolina, the report states.
