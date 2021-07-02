The southbound ramp on Alcoa Highway to Montlake Drive in Near the Knox County-Blount County line will be open beginning Thursday, July 8, Tennessee Department of Transportation announced in a Friday news release.
This will allow drivers direct access to the roundabout at Montlake Drive, Quiet Side Lane — previously Montlake Court — Woodson Drive, Barber Hill Drive and Mt. Vernon Drive, as well as businesses along northbound Alcoa Highway.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, TDOT explained in the release.
Drivers should still be careful in the area and watch out for workers.
