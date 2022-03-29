Most people would tend to agree that special events are much more fun if they’re celebrated with friends and family. At least that’s the idea behind the upcoming 30th birthday celebration for Southland Books & Cafe that will take place this Saturday, April 2 at Bird & The Book, the entertainment venue that’s adjacent to the landmark book store and cafe located in Maryville.
The free event will feature musical entertainment by the Atlanta band Blood on the Harp and local fiddler, singer and songwriter Sarah Pirkle, as well as a “banned book reading” courtesy of Dr Seuss. It’s all in keeping with the eclectic entertainment and inclusive atmosphere that owners Lisa Misosky and Catherine Frye have fostered since they first bought the business 30 years ago.
Misosky says that the idea of starting a business sprung from her love of books in general. That was the incentive for her to begin working with Southland’s original owner, David Slough, who she had met while employed at McKay’s Used Books in Knoxville.
“I was working a “Dilbert”-type job after graduating from UT, and I was miserable,” she said. “I started working for David for free just to be back around books. I’ve often stated that McKays was like a boot camp for books, but working with David was like getting a PhD. There was no internet 30 years ago. We had reference books, and there were other book dealers we could consult to help determine pricing. Lots of books that were collectible then that aren’t now, and the ones that we thought were common, aren’t.”
Misorky said that despite some unexpected obstacles, Southland has managed to expand its operations over the years. “We’ve endured through Amazon and COVID, and in a very real way, we have thrived,” she said. “Initially, we were in an 800 square foot space with maybe 7,000 books. Now, we encompass a 3,400 square foot space, along with a cafe, movie, game and media space, an eBay store, and a restaurant and event area.”
Misosky and Frye have found other opportunities as well. Misosky has become a licensed appraiser specializing in books and ephemera. The food side has grown to the point where it’s able to cater to up to 300 diners. So too, Bird & The Book has become a most desirable destination for concerts, comedy and theater events that are hosted by the Foothills Community Players.
It was that desire to bring in new entertainment that led Misosky to reach out to Blood on the Harp. She discovered their music via a podcast that she was listening to during covid and that led her to contact them about the possibility of performing at her venue. “This is our third attempt at a show,” she said. “We’ve now opted to bring them in as a part of our 30th birthday celebration.” “Lisa heard our song ‘Build Mama Coffin,’ which is featured on the podcast, and she became intrigued by it,” Christopher Salmon, the group’s banjo and fiddle player said. “From that correspondence, we came up with the plan for this weekend’s show.”
The band, which first formed in 2014, started as a string band, but currently brands its music as specializing in “Southern Gothic.” “Build Momma A Coffin,” the song Misosky heard on the podcast, was written by the band’s lead singer, Miguel Olascuaga, and is based on a conversation he had with his mother during the final years of her life. “She talked about her request was to be buried instead of cremated,” Olascuaga said. “That, coupled with her depression and years of illness, sparked the inspiration for the song.
"Each member of the band brings a different musical influence to Blood On The Harp,” Salmon said. “We play everything from punk to old-time Appalachian music, and everything in-between. Blood On The Harp songs come from life experiences and the music reflects the theme of each individual song. Our stage presentation is generally a death parade through celebration. Although we wear funeral suits, these are not solemn affairs, but high energy commemorations.”
The group has toured up and down the East Coast, and while they’ve performed numerous times in East Tennessee, their upcoming show at Bird & The Book will mark their first visit to Maryville. “It means everything to us to be able to be out there performing for our fans and sharing our art,” Salmon said. “It’s the reason why we do what we do.”
Misosky knows that feeling as well. “I’m looking forward to the next 30 years,” she said.
