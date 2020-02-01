The teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County didn’t know why they’d been directed down the hall to a room with a bunch of adults they didn’t recognize on Friday afternoon.
The guy they did know, and who knew them all by name, could tell by watching that the teens were curious and then interested — very interested —when they saw a table topped with Chromebook computers.
“They had no clue they were getting them until today,” said club Director Jeff Money. “They walked in and you could see by their faces they were excited.”
First the teens talked among themselves. When asked what they thought of the 12 new laptops donated by Spectrum to the Blount County Club, two Maryville High School students who go to the club after school had no doubts about it.
“I like it,” said Treasurah Middleton, seated at one of the new computers.
“They’re nice,” added Alexis McClanahan, at her clubmate’s side.
“Really nice,” Treasurah said.
“It’s a big change,” Alexis added again, giving the definitive judgment.
For the young club members, the event was about the Chromebooks. For the adults in the room, it also was a ceremonial occasion with representatives of Spectrum, which encompasses broadband services offered by Charter Communications.
Spectrum commitment
Spectrum announced it had awarded a $15,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee as part of a $5 million national commitment to digital education across the country. The statewide club office had selected six Tennessee clubs to share the award, Fort Craig Club Teen Center, Maryville; Sevierville Club; Eastman Club, Kingsport; George R. Johnson Teen Center, Cleveland; East Club, Jackson; and the Union City Club.
“I’m just proud for what we were able to do here in Blount County and other areas across the state that will be recipients of computers to help close the digital literacy gap — and just for fun. Why not have some fun? The Boys & Girls Clubs, just what a great organization it is,” said Nick Pavlis, state director of government affairs for Charter Communications.
Since the inception of the Spectrum Digital Education, broadband services offered by Charter in 2017, the company has awarded 71 financial and technology grants to local nonprofits in 41 communities, a Spectrum news release said.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell added his thoughts.
“I’m always excited when I see good things happening for our young people because they truly are our future,” Mitchell said. “The successes from what I’ve seen from this club and from the Boys & Girls Clubs across this state is just amazing.”
Addressing the kids, he added, “This is your-all’s world. What’s coming is yours, and I’m glad to see you all sitting there and having the technology at your fingertips to do anything in the world you want to do with your lives.”
“I just want to echo that,” said State Rep., Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville. “Thank you to all the (Fort Craig Club) staff. “We come here at all times in the year and you guys are working hard right here. Here, of course, is our future, our young people.”
As to what it means to the teens who will be using the Chromebooks, Money said, “For kids to have access to technology is big. Whether it’s applying for jobs or college applications, different stuff like that, having 12 of these Chromebooks is a blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.