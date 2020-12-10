Brittany Spence is the city of Alcoa's new finance director, appointed months after Susan Gennoe's exit to serve with the city of Knoxville as chief financial officer.
Elevated to an interim finance director position in August, Spence officially took the significant role Dec. 7, nearly five months after Gennoe announced her career change.
Spence, a lifelong Blount County resident, was hired in August 2008 as a part-time receptionist for the public works and electric departments.
"I quickly fell in love with the amazing culture created by the city’s leadership team," she emailed The Daily Times. "Even though my path was not exactly clear at that time, the one thing I knew for sure was that I wanted to spend the remainder of my career at the city of Alcoa. To solidify that dream, I began pursuing a degree in accounting through online and night classes, while continuing to work full time."
Spence graduated from William Blount High School and then summa cum laude from Tennessee Wesleyan University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
In July she earned her designation as a Certified Municipal Finance Officer through the state of Tennessee.
Spence enters city leadership at a time of significant economic change. She said she's excited about everything in the works, specifically pointing out the Springbrook Farm development.
"I look forward to being part of a legacy that Alcoa residents will benefit from for years to come," she said.
Mentorship, Spence added, has been a big part of her career evolution with Alcoa and said she has examples of integrity to thank for building her skill set.
One of those is City Manager Mark Johnson, who praised Spence's capability.
"In the short time Brittany served as interim finance director, she demonstrated a solid foundation in the (principles) and practices of governmental accounting, the skill necessary to solve complex problems and the ability to lead and inspire people," Johnson emailed. "Brittany has been an outstanding asset throughout her career with the city and I have every confidence that she is the right person to lead the finance department in reaching new levels of professionalism.”
Spence has two sons with her husband, John, also a lifelong Blount resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.