Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation officials said the popular Spooktacular Extravaganza in October will happen at Foothills Mall because of COVID-19.
Superintendent of Recreation Kelly Forster told Parks and Rec Board of Commissioners and staff Friday in their monthly meeting the community trick-or-treat event has been relocated from Maryville’s downtown area to the mall.
The event is set for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
The location change comes with a variety of logistics changes, Forster explained in an interview after the meeting.
Instead of knocking on doors or picking up candy from businesses’ stoops, event-goers will drive by vendors set up near the J.C. Penny end of Foothills Mall.
“We will have a designated drive-thru area with vendors who will decorate their tents and make it festive,” Forster said. “We’ll also have an area down near the old Sears where (families) can actually decorate their car ... and then we’re going to have a contest for the decorated cars.”
That’s not the only thing event planners are doing to make Spooktacular special, Forster said. She’s also trying to arrange free car photos at the end of the drive-thru and will partner with Pet Supplies Plus on a dog costume contest.
She said rearranging hasn’t been easy and she’s had to develop new and different partnerships to make the event a reality while also trying to minimize the virus’ spread.
“I’m just learning with COVID I’ve had to think creatively on a lot of things,” Forster said.
Vendors who want to be a part of the modified event will be restricted to businesses or organizations, Forster said, and they’ll have to submit an approval form first.
“We feel like that’s going to be a little more controllable than if it’s just individuals,” she added, noting door-to-door trick-or-treating in 2020 may be limited because of the virus.
People won’t be required to wear masks while driving through the event, but Forster said she’ll encourage vendors to do so.
Over the next two months, Parks and Rec organizers will work on a strategic way to direct cars for the event. Maryville Police officers will be there, too. Forster said she’ll be flexible and that “it’s hard to know what to expect.”
She said she may be willing to let vendors stay past 8 p.m. if necessary.
Since Foothills Mall is partnering with Parks and Rec on this different Spooktacular setup, Forster emphasized the mall will play an important part in the event by hosting its own contests and vendors.
“They’re excited to be doing this,” she said. “Even though it’s outside the mall, it’s still bringing people there.”
Foothills Mall managers did not return calls seeking comment.
This will be the first time in seven years Spooktacular has not been held in downtown Maryville. However, the Maryville Downtown Association is still involved in the event.
“(MDA) is proud to be working with Parks and Rec for Spooktacular again this year,” the association’s executive director, Pete Simmons, said. “Although we could not have this annual event in downtown Maryville because of COVID-19, we support this year’s move to Foothills Mall and look forward to hosting Spooktacular ... next year.”
Spooktacular is not the only altered item on Parks and Rec’s upcoming event roster.
Forster said the annual “Gotta Tri” kids’ triathlon was canceled because the city of Alcoa isn’t handing out special event permits right now.
The Reindeer Run 5K and fun walk will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, but people will be required to run in small groups. The traditional route will be changed so that not as many police officers are required, Forster said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.