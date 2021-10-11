The Spooktacular Extravaganza is coming back to downtown Maryville in three weeks.
Like so many other events in late 2020, the Halloween-holiday event had to be a drive-thru last year.
But organizers are gearing up for the family event to return to a more normal evening and at its traditional venue, the city center.
This year, Spooktacular will happen 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on West Broadway Avenue.
The road will close for the event between Boyd Thomas Clothing to CBBC Bank. Businesses will be open to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters throughout the evening.
Organized by the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation, the event combines the efforts of Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) organizers and vendors to attract families and fun.
“We are looking forward to being back downtown this year like we did in 2019 (and previous years before that),” Superintendent of Recreation Kelly Forster recently emailed organizers.
She added she understood though some may choose not to attend, it was “nice” to have preventative measures against potential sickness like masks and vaccines, potentially making way for a more well-attended event.
MDA organizers reminded vendors Monday they need to have forms submitted by Friday, Oct. 15, to be part of the event.
Trick-or-treating won’t be the only feature of the celebratory night.
Spooktacular is infamous for its well-dressed dogs. Costumed dogs will be judged in the area near the butterfly pocket park at about 7 p.m. There is a $5 entrance fee for that contest.
Humans that night also can compete for awards in several costume categories. Judging for “cutest,” scariest,” “funniest” and other Halloween outfit categories will happen at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a game area, a costume dance party and a pumpkin contest that night as well.
Despite pandemic restrictions in 2020, families kept the Halloween spirit by moving the event to Foothills Mall where kids and dogs still got a chance to enjoy treats and costumes.
According to past surveys the MDA sent out to businesses, this event is one of the city’s most popular, creating a significant amount of foot traffic and generating the most sales in recent years.
Those interested can learn more about Spooktacular at parksrec.com/special-events/halloween-event.
