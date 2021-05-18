“I don’t want to be stuck inside my house anymore.”
That was the sentiment of Tabitha Schultz back in November when she organized a Christmas craft show at First Baptist Church, Maryville. This member of Blount County Arts and Craft Guild wasn’t alone. She hosted the event, which ended up being successful, and almost immediately began planning another.
“We had a great crowd in November,” she said. “People were already asking to do this again in spring.”
This next installment of craft shows will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, again at FBC Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Admission and parking are free.
“We would rather you spend your money with the crafters,” Schultz said.
There will be close to 30 artisans who make wood-turned bowls, jewelry, crocheted items, string art, goat milk soaps and lotions, wind chimes, bird feeders, baskets, paintings and cookies. Some were part of the Christmas show and also are members of the Blount County Arts and Craft Guild; some are first-timers to the show.
Schultz said she will have bath bombs to sell. A lady who repurposes designer handbags is bringing her wares; someone else has CBD products for sale.
The show will be held indoors at the church so weather doesn’t factor in. Masks won’t be required, but hand sanitizer stations will be available. Social media and the church marquis are helping get the word out.
This has been a labor of love for Schultz as she seeks to bring fellow crafters and shoppers together after a hard year-plus of quarantining. Her husband, Kevin, also is a member of the guild. He makes walking balloons.
It has been tough earning a living as an artist or crafter this past year, Schultz said. Now that many people are vaccinated against COVID-19, she hopes people will feel comfortable being out and about.
“It’s time to come out and support local small businesses and just have some fun,” Schultz said.
