Registration numbers for warm weather parks and recreation programs have topped pre COVID-19 participation in Blount County.
During the March Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec commission meeting, Executive Director Joe Huff said registration has “taken off.”
Soccer had an especially large signup, which closed on Feb. 25. About 645 players have joined and formed 45 teams. The season will tentatively begin in early April and last for six weeks.
“We’ve seen an uptick in all of our registrations,” Assistant Director Chris Clark said, adding that not only has program participation topped numbers from 2019, but a lot of new coaches and players have joined.
“It’s going to be a busy spring and summer, hopefully,” recreation specialist Missey Wright later said.
Like other places in Tennessee, Blount County is experiencing a lot of growth, which effects a wide range of community-related places and programs.
According to studies by United Van Lines, Tennessee was the seventh most popular state to move into during 2021 and 2020. A trend showed exodus into smaller, mid-sized places, likely related to the new, pandemic-effected lifestyles.
“With the warmer weather, we’ve seen a lot of activity in the parks,” maintenance superintendent Brian Keyl said. Although weather forecasts from this past weekend caused some outdoor activity cancellations, spring is officially a week away.
The commission approved spending $4,520 from the Maryville capital fund for Sandy Springs Park improvements to replace a cracked slide and windscreens around the tennis courts.
With manufacturing delays, it may take until late summer or early fall to get the new slide.
New LED lights were recently finished at Sandy Springs, and Maryville’s public services Director Angie Luckie said bids are going out this month for more work to be done at the park: to construct ADA compliant sidewalks and a parking lot on the same side of the road.
This will be the final phase of Sandy Springs updates.
Springbrook pool will open May 28 and John Sevier pool on May 21.
Parks & Rec is currently hiring for lifeguards, concession stand workers and score keepers.
Huff said one of the biggest challenges in the past few years has been to get workers.
In an attempt to address the challenge, the department has partnered with county schools to advertise job openings. Huff hopes they’ll soon be working with Maryville and Alcoa schools as well.
“The schools have been wonderful to let us do that,” superintendent of recreation Kelly Forster said. “We’re very blessed, really, to have good partnerships in this community and resources, because pretty much if we ask for something, you know, there’s a way we work it out or vice versa. So, I think that’s just a real privilege we have here.”
Park & Rec administration has also raised hourly pay to compete with other jobs.
