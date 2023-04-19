The Blount County 911 Center will host its first-ever Spring into Action event Saturday, April 29 at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office training facility. Parents are encouraged to bring their children from noon to 3 p.m. to meet an array of the heroes working as first responders across the county.
Attendees will include BCSO, the Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend Police Departments and the Friendsville, Alcoa and Maryville Fire Departments. The Blount County Fire Protection District and American Medical Response of Blount County will also be present alongside helicopters from the Army National Guard and Lifestar.
Guests will have the opportunity to see demonstrations from local SWAT and Correctional Emergency Response units as well as K-9 teams and fire safety presentations.
Event organizer Kris Harris said the aim of the event is to allow families to connect with their first responders. Organizers will also accept donations of new, unwrapped toys or money for Santa Cops, a local charitable organization that gives toys to children who aren’t served by other groups in the area. Burst pipes cost the organization much of its stock of toys that would have gone to needy children this Christmas.
Banners and signs will direct guests to the training facility, which is located behind Newell Brands at 1431 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Local food trucks Gypsy Kitchen and Enjoy Latin Food will also be present to sell their fare.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held May 6.
