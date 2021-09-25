Roundabout construction will close the intersection of East Edison Street and Springbrook Road starting Wednesday, Sept. 29, Alcoa city officials announced.
Contractors with Jones Brothers will complete the work. Crews will install a temporary road from northbound East Edison Street to eastbound Springbrook Road.
All traffic will be detoured around the intersection including greenway trail traffic.
Springbrook Road between Park Road and Alcoa schools will open to traffic the week of Sept. 27 as the road construction changes phases.
Traffic will be open between schools but will not be able to exit through the Springbrook and East Edison intersection due to the closure.
Motorists should take extra precaution and allow additional travel time to reach their destinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.