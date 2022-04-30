After a third amendment to a development agreement, a lawsuit and several groundbreaking ceremonies, Alcoa is rounding the final bend before a long stretch of construction that will complete major tax generators for the city.
City of Alcoa officials have been shoveling into place development for a city center situated on the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site called Springbrook Farm.
In 2016, Alcoa signed an agreement with a corporation to prepare and market the 252 acres for developers to buy and build. In turn, the former industrial site would start generating more taxes for the city to absorb.
City Manager Mark Johnson said land preparation will be complete once Alcoa is returned a check for $2 million and approximately 30 acres within Springbrook.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners approved a third amendment to the development agreement on April 22 that is intended to complete planning.
Since 2016, Airport Center Development Partners, LLC. has been Alcoa’s partner in creating attractive property for apartments, single-family homes, restaurants and other recreational activities.
The agreement held each party — ACDP and the city of Alcoa — accountable for different parts of preparation. Alcoa paved Tesla Boulevard, installed street lights, provided utility access and fronted other development costs for which ACDP would reimburse the city.
Outlined in the original agreement, Alcoa estimated investing $8 million that ACDP would pay back over time as it sold property to developers. However, ACDP has yet to pay the city back for the $6.5 million the city spent.
Stalled processes
The first two amendments to the agreement, one in 2018 and another in 2020, were to stall reimbursement due to COVID-19 and environmental studies. In the most recent amendment, ACDP signed over their monetary responsibility to another company — TN Alcoa Primary, LLC.
Along with the debt owed to the city, Alcoa Primary acquired ACDP’s remaining land assets within Springbrook Farm.
In December, another corporation with interest in the development of Springbrook Farm filed a lawsuit against ACDP and other interwoven LLCs for the anticipated agreement change that materialized April 22 in Alcoa’s commission chambers.
Johnson said the lawsuit hadn’t postponed any action by the city, but the agreement is contingent on Alcoa Primary’s ability to take it over.
Plaintiff NAI Knoxville, Inc. alleged that ACDP was wiggling out of their agreement with NAI for sale commissions on Springbrook Farm land.
Per the two companies’ agreement, NAI would market the land while ACDP made it developable, then NAI would receive commissions once ACDP sold property. By ACDP signing their interests over to Alcoa Primary, over 100 acres wasn’t commissionable to NAI.
ACDP notified NAI last fall that it would be rescinding their commission contract and turning assets over to another company. The lawsuit was filed by NAI shortly after.
The court ordered that before any transfer of interest could take place, ACDP and partners had to issue nearly $900,000 in commissions to NAI.
ACDP disputed this and claimed that per the commission agreement, NAI was no longer entitled to commissions and had been paid all the company was due.
About one month later, the Alcoa board unanimously approved the transfer of interests from ACDP to Alcoa Primary, contingent on attorney approval.
Alcoa Primary is now responsible for reimbursing the city of Alcoa $6.5 million.
As listed in the newest amendment, Alcoa Primary agreed to send the city a check for $2 million by the end of the year and return ownership of 29.8 acres in the Springbrook Farm development area.
Per the agreement, that land’s estimated worth is $4.5 million. Although, Johnson said that other land in Springbrook Farm has been selling higher in this current market than the price points used to estimate the worth of the 29.8 acres.
More plans
Johnson said the city has plans to keep most of the land open space for a future track and field for Alcoa City Schools, greenway connections and parks. Although planned, the projects don’t yet have a timeline or cost estimates.
A 10.2-acre field on one side of Faraday Street behind the baseball and softball fields is planned for the track and field, the 5-acre open space on the other side of Faraday is planned for a greenway to connect to Springbrook Park.
Another 1.6-acre greenway connection behind the Mills Street small-lot house development and a nearby 2-acre park to be named Centennial Park in the middle of Springbrook is planned.
Land that won’t be green space is dedicated to create three more roadways for navigation through the city-center development, one perpendicular and two others parallel to Tesla Boulevard.
Johnson said each greenspace project will be completed as the city has room in the budget or receives grants.
Sales tax generated from Springbrook Farm is hoped by city officials to boost budget margins for new projects.
Three apartment complexes, a townhome community and the Mills Street houses will add 1,072 tax-assessed properties to the city. Including the actively leasing Vintage at Hunters Crossing, Johnson estimated the city to receive over $1 million in additional property taxes.
According to a release from Vintage, the 192-unit apartment complex was leased at 62% on April 20. Apartments are still under construction and located off Middlesettlements Road across the street from Rural King, formerly Bungalow Elementary School.
