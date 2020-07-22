Developers at Springbrook Farm are getting more fiscal grace from the city of Alcoa after leaders decided to give them two more years to hand over property sale revenues.
“The way times are and the delay in opening up access to the interior of the property has reduced the opportunity to make sales,” City Manager Mark Johnson said Wednesday, explaining why the company developing Springbrook Farm asked for another change in its development agreement with the city.
Airport Center Development Partners has been slowly selling and developing land on the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site since it signed the agreement in 2016.
According to that agreement, ACDP was obligated to pay 50% of all property sales proceeds and $650,000 annually to the city. Whatever it paid in property sales could be put toward the annual payments.
But environmental studies and now COVID-19 have slowed progress and pushed the city and company to figure out a new financial status quo.
In September 2018, the city approved a first amendment to the agreement that allows ACDP to delay annual payments until March 20, 2020, provided the company proves to the city it had secured $3 million in additional funding for the Springbrook project.
Even though the company still will have to pay its share, the payment schedule has changed significantly since 2018.
On July 16, Alcoa commissioners approved the second amendment to the original agreement in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Vaughn Belcher voting no. This second amendment absolves the ACDP of payment obligation until 2022.
To date, the company has only paid the city of Alcoa $482,674 with another $179,310 on its way when the company gets money from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for right of way at the Hunt Road interchange, according to an email from Johnson.
If the original agreement were still intact, the city would have received at least $1,950,000 by December 2019 from annual payments.
At least four developments have seen significant recent progress at Springbrook, including a hotel, apartment complex, restaurant and grocery store.
Developers can’t guarantee payment until 2022
A project involving Marconi Boulevard and Faraday Street — the city’s portion of Springbrook Farm responsibility, according to the 2016 agreement — have been delayed several times, a fact listed as justification for the newest amendment.
ACDP Managing Member Mikk Anderson was not available to speak by phone, but he did respond to an email from The Daily Times asking about changes to the agreement.
“The essence is that unexpected events including COVID-19 and delays in construction on two major streets resulted in delays in property sales,” Anderson wrote. “The amendment allows Airport Center Development Partners and the city some additional time to complete site improvements and land sales. We are already seeing signs of renewed interest from buyers and expect some announcements on site progress in the near future.”
But roads aren’t the only issue.
The 2018 and the 2020 amendments to the development agreement also cite ACDP’s need to “secure additional private capital funding to invest in constructing additional roadways and other infrastructure.”
RESIGHT, ACDP’s parent company, said through Chief Executive Officer Brent Anderson that he couldn’t guarantee any payment would come to the city between now and 2022, now that the new amendment has been signed, but they’re trying to find the investment and the buyers to make that happen.
“Our goal is to have the debt paid down,” he said. “So the market more than anything else is going to dictate that. We have to take a look at the times we’re in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.