A controversial Alcoa law change that would allow 40-foot-wide lots in mixed-use zones has been following recent frustration with a 123-home Springbrook Farm endeavor and an apparently stalled developer timeline.
The law change was set to pass on second reading Tuesday at the August City Commission meeting. Instead, developer RealtyLink asked for a deferral and the item never came to a vote.
That's because the group is "a little behind schedule," according to City Planner Jeremy Pearson, who also said in an interview Wednesday that community pushback on the development — to go in at Mills Street — had impacted the timeline.
RealtyLink is the company managing the development and is taking time to review and potentially change a preliminary plan. Atwell Group is engineering it and was the entity that requested lot sizes be reduced to 40 feet in Alcoa’s mixed-use zones.
Though Alcoa planning, RealtyLink and Atwell representatives attended a June 23 open house to field questions from officials and residents, the neighborhood is still somewhat divided on the lot-size issue.
Some noted this is a law change engineered specifically for a developer and shows a kind of special preference.
Others argue adding so many homes to the area will just increase an already aggravated local traffic situation.
The homes would go in on Mills Street opposite already existing homes — about 25. Current preliminary designs for the development show just over 100 of the 123 would have 40-foot-wide lots.
Planning and city commissioners have asked if RealtyLink could just do 50- or 60-foot-wide lots on Mills Street and then the smaller lots behind those.
Those commissioners — Planning Commissioner Kathy Johnson and City Commissioner Stacey Cooper during June and July meetings — voted "no" on the 40-foot-wide law change in July meetings.
Those votes were informed in part by residents' public and private outcry.
Tuesday, several of them got up to oppose the decision. One woman, Wendy Teffeteller, even wrote a letter to commissioners.
"We own six homes in Alcoa — five rental houses and our own home," Teffeteller wrote. "We are fully invested in our community and want to see it grow and prosper. We love the diversity of our small community and its welcoming spirit.
"I implore you to think about how changing the lot size from 50 feet to 40 feet will put an added strain on our beloved school system," she continued after noting future developers might want 40-foot-lot sizes elsewhere, making this law change a “slippery slope.”
She ended the letter with admiration for Alcoa as a community, simultaneously advising leaders to listen to neighbors when making development decisions.
"The city of Alcoa is a wonderful community, and it is your job to ensure it is a wonderful community for future generations," Teffeteller wrote. "Thoughtful planning that benefits the residents and taxpayers should always supersede those of deep-pocketed developers."
Despite pushback, planners and developers have praised the 123-home project — with the actual houses delivered by Clayton Homes subsidiary Goodall Homes — as an important part of Alcoa's future and a great way to introduce diverse housing for small families.
Pearson since the inception of the development said it corresponds with the "urban" aspects of Springbrook Farm’s “city-center” design.
Lots in similar developments — Alcoa leaders have pointed and even toured Knox County's Northshore Town Center — are similarly small. Based on development master plans, much of Springbrook Farm is set to be extremely compact, becoming part of an already tight neighborhood.
Pearson said Wednesday the city will watch to see the impact of Marconi Boulevard and Faraday Street's completion. These will feed traffic to and from Hall Road and Tesla Boulevard, respectively.
"I do think (these roads) with their collector status, that's going to take pressure off the Mills Street corridor," Pearson said.
Developers also are seeking to straighten Mills Street, which currently curves into Lodge Street, but that will depend on how the development moves forward.
"They want to be sensitive to the neighborhood," Pearson said. "They don't want to get too far ahead with it. They want to look at the whole concept and proceed on after that."
Traffic patterns there have been a years-long issue and may prove to be one of the most significant elements developers will tackle as the Springbrook Farm vision turns into reality.
In April and May of 2012 — when Springbrook Farm was in its very early conceptual stages — residents at a handful of open houses took votes on how to layout the future road system in the Mills Street area.
They were worried about increased traffic in the area, specifically on Alcoa Road, which connects to Mills.
Though there was some confusion about how the vote-tallying system was supposed to work at one April meeting in 2012, reporting by The Daily Times shows a 3-1 resident majority voted the Mills Street entrance to Springbrook Farm should be roughly mid-block between Frary and Hoopes streets.
No such connection is shown on current concept plans or master plans, leaving some to question if that vote even mattered.
No adjustments to Mills Street nor the 123-home development plans are finalized yet, however, and the master plan is subject to change based on how development moves forward — or backward.
