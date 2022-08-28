When Alcoa Board of Commissioners amended the development agreement for Springbrook Farm a third time in April, city leadership thought certain legal proceedings between a developer and real estate group would be concluded.
The original development agreement signed in 2016 set guidelines for the city of Alcoa to install certain infrastructure improvements, such as Tesla Boulevard, and a development group to engineer the 252 acres of the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site then market it to businesses. It also stated that as the developers sold land, the city would be reimbursed the cost of their investment.
The city has invested $6.7 million into improvements.
Each amendment since the original has extended the deadline for the developers to reimburse the city.
During a called meeting on Friday, Aug. 26, the board unanimously agreed to extend the developer’s reimbursement deadline a fourth time to Oct. 31. In April, the third amendment also accounted for a change of land ownership from one developer to another.
Cited environmental studies and COVID-19 stalled the developer’s reimbursements the first and second time the agreement was amended. The third amendment adjusted Alcoa’s reimbursement to receiving $2 million and gaining title to 30 acres of land within Springbrook Farm, as well as transferring the responsibilities within the agreement to another developer.
Airport Center Development Partners, LLC. was Alcoa’s original partner. ACDP signed their assets and responsibilities for Springbrook Farm over to TN Alcoa Primary, LLC., which prompted the third amendment. The real estate group who was contracted with ACDP for sales on Springbrook Farm land filed a lawsuit and claimed ACDP wiggled out of paying commission on the remainder of the land by signing it over to TAP.
Although the lawsuit is still pending from plaintiff NAI Knoxville Inc., Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said it should be settled soon. By extending the deadline again, TAP has more time to come to a settlement with NAI.
Johnson said a proposal for a settlement is undergoing a few tweaks, but it looks like all parties are going to accept it soon.
“Regardless of that outcome, the lawsuit is no longer delaying the transfer,” the meeting packet for Friday’s called meeting stated.
Building business
During a briefing Friday with the board and city administrators, Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate reviewed all the pending development in Springbrook Farm.
The new Texas Roadhouse, across Hall Road from the current restaurant, announced a grand opening in early September, which Applegate said was Sept. 5. In the empty fields around the new Texas Roadhouse, Kickback Jack’s, Asia Cafe, Taco Bell and Petro’s Chili & Chips are planned to be built. Applegate said the land sale for Kickback Jack’s should be closing soon.
Company Distilling has also drawn concept designs to build headquarters and a manufacturing facility into the West Plant’s former brick mill.
Food City has nearly completed the facade of their brick building and Home2 Suites by Hilton is fully built.
On the residential side of development, the Mills Street small-lot homes are numbered at 119 now, but plans could change. And Vital at Springbrook is making rapid progress in constructing the future site of 300 apartment units.
