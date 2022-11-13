About $20 million worth of land sales were finalized in Alcoa’s future downtown development Springbrook Farm during October, following a lawsuit settled in September.
Last year commercial realty company NAI Koella RM Moore filed a civil suit against property owners within the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site, now known as Springbrook Farm.
NAI alleged landowners wiggled out of nearly $1 million in realty commissions. The landowner, Alcoa Center Development Partners LLC, argued it didn’t owe NAI any sales commissions after terminating their contract.
ACDP planned to transfer its Springbrook Farm property to TN Alcoa Primary LLC, a corporation formed as a subsidiary of larger RealtyLink LLC.
Hundreds of pages of court documents were sent between NAI, ACDP, RealtyLink, other interwoven developers and Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan for nearly a year.
The main argument presented by NAI’s legal team was that although the transfer of land from ACDP to TAP (RealtyLink) occurred after the contract between ACDP and NAI expired, NAI had introduced ACDP to RealtyLink.
RealtyLink sought to end a temporary court order issued after NAI’s legal claims that prohibited sale of the property. RealtyLink claimed the order and litigation had “chilled” interest from businesses.
In one court filing, RealtyLink stated the lawsuit was prohibiting the city of Alcoa and Blount County from creating a “significant economic boom” and generating over $1 million in taxes.
Alcoa Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate said in an email to The Daily Times on Monday no taxes levied against the property have been impacted by the lawsuit.
Details of the September settlement aren’t stated in court documents. Documents did, however, state parties — NAI, ACDP and RealtyLink — are equally responsible for a third of court costs.
Commercial property
Company Distilling, Food City, Texas Roadhouse, Vital at Springbrook Farm apartments and two hotels owned land before NAI filed the lawsuit.
Texas Roadhouse and one hotel are open for business, the other hotel is built but not open for business, Vital is nearly built, and Food City received a wine license on Nov. 8.
After the settlement, one land sale of $17.3 million from ACDP to RealtyLink’s subsidiary TAP completed on Oct. 26, according to Blount County deed records. Another for $2.5 million between ACDP and TAP finalized the same week.
Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher said in an email to The Daily Times the properties are two major pieces of undeveloped or undesignated land in Springbrook Farm.
After land was transferred from ACDP to TAP in October, construction started for developments that had received approval from the city while litigation was pending.
Next to Texas Roadhouse, two multi-level plazas with apartments, offices and retail stores will be built, as will three fast food restaurants. Design of a Kickback Jack’s restaurant also scored approval by the Alcoa Planning Commission earlier this year.
However, a court document from RealtyLink in May stated the land sale for Kickback Jack’s may not finalize because of a deed restriction. RealtyLink claimed a nearby restaurant’s deed prohibited a competitor to operate as a “rib and chicken restaurant.”
Deputy City Manager Applegate said Kickback Jack’s is scheduled to complete the purchase of property beside Texas Roadhouse within the next 15 days.
The lawsuit didn’t specify Texas Roadhouse was the reason Kickback Jack’s may not have been able to do business in Springbrook Farm. It did state that the sale would be able to close if the restriction is removed from the other “restaurant in the development.”
Public property
The city owns right of ways for Springbrook Farm roads Tesla Boulevard, Marconi Boulevard, Faraday Street and a greenway connection. Assenmacher said the city will own additional land in the area after the planning commission signs off on adjustments to property lines within Springbrook Farm.
In October, the city postponed a vote by the planning commission to approve adjustments to property lines, known as a replatting.
Assenmacher said the city needed more time to work with developers on figuring the exact location of roadways.
Alcoa is responsible for paving and maintaining roads that allow travel through Springbrook Farm. The city’s responsibility was established as part of a development agreement initiated in 2016 between the city and original landowners ACDP.
Earlier this year, the agreement was amended for the third time to transfer interests to new landowners and developers, TAP. Former amendments prolonged the time for developers to reimburse Alcoa’s investment of approximately $6.5 million in Springbrook Farm.
A recent amendment in March also adjusted how the city was to be reimbursed by TAP.
Applegate confirmed Alcoa was paid $2 million as part of the reimbursement. For the other $4.5 million owed to the city, Alcoa received ownership of about 30 acres in Springbrook Farm.
In former conversations with The Daily Times, City Manager Mark Johnson said the city plans to use the 30 acres for another greenway trail connection, park, roadways and a new track and field for Alcoa City Schools.
Applegate confirmed that is still the city’s plan.
No timeline is available for the projects yet. They are contingent on funding each year and grants the city may receive.
