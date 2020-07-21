A new Food City at Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm development is one step closer to reality after plans for the grocery store scored approval from officials in a July meeting.
Alcoa planning commissioners unanimously approved the layout for a new Food City at Springbrook Farm off North Hall Road and Alcoa Highway. The store will replace the company’s current city location across from Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, set to be vacated by 2021.
The move was confirmed by Food City President Steve Smith, who heads the grocer’s parent company, Abingdon, Virginia-based K-VA-T Food Stores, in a telephone interview with The Daily Times in late June. At that point, the company had removed design approval from the June commission agenda.
But it returned July 16 with a more than 54,000-square-foot building design. With the parking lot and Gas ‘N Go station, the store will take up more than 7 acres.
Meant to be connected to the rest of Springbrook Farm by a series of walkways, the store includes sidewalk connections to its future neighbor, a nearly 300-unit apartment complex.
Built by Bluedog Capital Partners, the complex was one of the first confirmed developers on the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant land.
“We would imagine the store would get a lot of use from (people living in) that apartment development,” City Planner Jeremy Pearson said.
The grocery store is supposed to open in 2021 and construction may not take as long for Food City as it will for surrounding developments. The project narrowly misses an underground slab of concrete where the old aluminum mill once stood.
City leaders already are making tax payment adjustments for those building on the slab given how much it will cost to remove concrete from the area.
That’s a headache Food City will not have to worry about, but Smith said the company still has to follow appropriate environmental procedures given the potential presence of contaminated soil in the area and its designation as a Brownfield site.
“We’re very confident that we can dot our i’s and cross our t’s if we need to with the Brownfield situation,” Smith said, adding the company has developed stores on environmentally sensitive sites before. “Sometimes it’s a little more expensive, so you have to jump through the hoops. But it’s certainly a good repurposing of property that was not able to be reused at one time.”
After he familiarized them with the details of the development, Pearson told commissioners July 16 the city was excited to get the project approved.
Two annexation requests denied
In the same meeting, commissioners also rejected two requests for annexation into the city, one on Thomas Drive and the other on Rivertrace Lane.
Though lakeside Rivertrace property is in the city’s planning region, it is not hooked up to the city’s sewer system, Pearson said. That’s what the owners want, but city leaders are trying to take things slowly.
“Once we start getting those extensions there, there’s going to be pressure placed on the city to tap onto it,” Pearson told commissioners. He called the area a “doughnut hole” in the city and indicating it’s only a matter of time before homes in that area want to come into the city.
Commissioners discussed the request for nearly an hour during a July 15 workshop, but ultimately decided not to annex.
The Thomas Drive property was denied annexation because it was too far away from the city limits, according to notes on the request.
In other action July 16, planning commissioners:
• Reviewed the annual planning report and adopted a work program for the 2021 fiscal year.
• Approved a request to amend the minimum facade width for attached buildings in the Planned Commercial Unit Development and Mixed Use zoning districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.