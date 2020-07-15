Two large road projects slated to begin by the end of July are inching forward as Alcoa leaders also aim to enhance safety on North Hall Road.
In a meeting combining City Manager Mark Johnson’s monthly briefing and Alcoa’s July commission meeting, officials discussed progress on several enhancements to the Springbrook Farm development and Hall Community area.
Marconi starting July, Faraday bid
Plans to run Faraday Street and Marconi Boulevard from the “new city center” development to Springbrook Road near Alcoa schools are finally seeing some fruition.
Construction originally was scheduled to kick off in late June, part of the reason the city decided to cancel FreedomFest. But delays related to the bidding process and COVID-19 have kept the projects from taking shape.
Marconi construction — which will cost the city $1,577,558, sharing the total $7.7 million price tag with the Tennessee Department of Transportation — is now going to start July 20, Johnson said.
He said there’s an allowance of about 14 months for that project to wrap.
Faraday is still waiting to secure a bid, however. That bid may be open by the end of July.
The biggest difference between the two roads is while TDOT is paying 80% of the cost for Marconi — also called “Duck Pond Phase II” and encompassing more greenway development — the city is paying for Faraday.
Johnson said if the city gets a reliable low bid, engineering staff may bring it to a commission vote in August.
Both Marconi and Faraday’s timelines have been a moving target for nearly a year. Johnson noted during the commission meeting that leaders thought they would start last September.
Crosswalks on North Hall Road
As they start two long-planned projects in earnest, engineers also are strategizing a way to make North Hall Road safer for the surrounding community.
Stemming from a 2019 complaint, an effort to make more crosswalks on North Hall will be funded by another TDOT grant.
This project is set to extend from Kings Court to Bessemer Street and will include speed radars, connecting sidewalks, greenway trail connections, improved crosswalks that already exist and several new crosswalks.
The area is heavily populated on either side of Hall Road.
Johnson said City Engineer Megan Brooks found and helped secure the grant money earlier this month.
TDOT will pay 95% of the project, which is slated to cost $541,985, leaving Alcoa with a $27,099 bill, according to commission meeting notes.
After Johnson introduced the crosswalk project in his briefing Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve it at their meeting.
Springbrook Farm developers’ payments deferred, brewery gets city land
In other action Tuesday, Alcoa commissioners:
• Approved in a 4-1 vote — with Commissioner Vaughn Belcher voting “no” — to alter an agreement with Airport Center Development Partners regarding Springbrook Farm, extending the deferral of property sale revenues split between the company and the city.
• Approved the transfer of city-owned property on Davies Street to the owners of Blackhorse Brewery.
• Approved resolutions to allow the city to participate in the the “Safety Partners” matching grant program.
• Approved a change to building height allowances in two zoning districts on second reading.
