One of two city-funded road projects at Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm development finally has a price tag: nearly $4.5 million.
Faraday Street in Springbrook Farm, which had been slated for a June construction start, now has a contractor after Alcoa commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to award a low bid to Blount Excavating.
The city put forward a total $4,456,667.93 to fund the project, one of two large roads connecting the Alcoa City Schools campus area to North Hall Road.
Construction kickoff on Faraday was supposed to coincide with work on Marconi Boulevard — a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant collaboration that will extend what is currently Associates Boulevard to Springbrook Road near the East Edison intersection.
That work started in late July.
Marconi, Faraday and TDOT work on the Hunt Road Bridge and Alcoa Highway near the Tyson Boulevard intersection all would have entered initial phases at the same time in early July.
That’s why city leaders canceled the FreedomFest celebration in February.
But so far on only construction at Hunt Road and Marconi is underway.
Alcoa is funding Faraday completely on its own. And though the city doesn’t have TDOT grants to help build Faraday, it does have dedicated COVID-19 relief funding from the state. That makes Alcoa’s total budget for the project more than $5 million, according to notes on the bid award, with some funds going toward “a limited amount of construction engineering inspection.”
City staff is currently negotiating a contract for those services, according to notes.
The Springbrook Farm road projects were expected to start as early as 2018 during early stages of planning for the “city center” undertaking. But bidding issues, construction timelines and even COVID-19 have stalled planning over the years, according to officials and engineers.
Faraday wasn’t the only Springbrook project commissioners unanimously voted to approve Tuesday. They also greenlit another contract with Blount Excavating for work on a water main and sanitary sewer lines for roads inside the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site.
Alcoa’s 2016 agreement with developers who own the land — Colorado-based Airport Center Development Partners and RESIGHT — stipulates the city would foot the bill for this utility work while the companies sold the land.
Notes stated this work will pave the way for new development set for an Oct. 1 completion date and will cost the city $232,285. That money is eligible for a reimbursement from ACDP, according to the agreement.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
• Authorized the extension of a contract with Kellems Excavating for brush and clean wood waste processing.
• Declared 14 Alcoa Police Department vehicles surplus.
• Approved an ordinance amending municipal code regarding units on the second story of a building.
• Reappointed Lynn Bolton to the Alcoa Board of Zoning Appeals for a three-year term.
• Reappointed Lynn Bolton to the Alcoa Stormwater Board of Appeals for a three-year term.
