Springbrook Pool delayed its opening until 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, because of mechanical issues, Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation officials announced Thursday.
John Sevier Pool is now open noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30–5:30 p.m. Sundays.
After Sunday, Springbrook Pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30–5:30 p.m Sundays.
Daily admission is $3 for students, seniors and spectators and $4 for adults; anyone can buy passes at the Parks & Rec administrative offices, 316 S. Everett High Road.
Both pools will remain open every day until Aug. 1.
For more information call Parks & Rec 865-983-9244.
