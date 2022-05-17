To get Springbrook Pool fit to open this year, the city of Alcoa allocated $17,000 from their capitol improvement fund to repair pumps but is planning for a much larger expense in the near future.
Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec oversees the upkeep of the pool and approved the $17,000 expenditure last Friday during their May meeting.
Executive Director Joe Huff said the cost reflected the challenge to acquire some of the parts and the quick turn-around to get the parts installed to fill the pool before it opens May 27.
Repairs are finished, Huff said, and the pool is actively being filled.
Each year, Huff said money has been spent to repair and open Springbrook Pool, but one hefty repair has been a-long-time-coming while the city of Alcoa is finding room in the budget. Huff didn’t want to guess on an estimate of the cost of repair but said it would be a major project.
The floor of the pool hasn’t been repaired in 50 years, Huff said. And for several years now, it has leaked from cracks in the poured foundation. He said the timeline for repair is dependent on available funding from the city of Alcoa’s capital improvement fund.
Although slight leakage now, Huff said it is hard to predict when the damage would prohibit the pool from staying filled with water.
Emily Assenmacher, public information officer for the city of Alcoa, said the repair is on the city’s radar to be completed in the next few years.
Springbrook Pool holds a little less than a million gallons of water, Huff said, adding that it is one of the largest in the area. John Sevier Pool holds about 300,000 gallons.
John Sevier is scheduled to open this Friday.
More information on admission fees, season passes and pool hours can be found at parksrec.com.
