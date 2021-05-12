Construction will shut down Springbrook Road between McArthur and North Wright roads from Saturday,May 15, to Friday, May 21, city of Alcoa officials said in a release.
The closure will allow for the replacement of the Arconic Inc. railroad crossing on Springbrook near its intersection with North Wright.
Residents traveling Springbrook Road should allow a few extra minutes to navigate the detour, which will send them down McArthur Road to get on North Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.