Keenan Sudderth and his marketing students at Heritage High School in January began a project that would put the exclamation point on a year like none other.
The first-year teacher and those in his event planning class got to work on a Spring Market and Vendor Fair, now set for Saturday, April 17, in the school’s parking lot. Sudderth wants it known he simply gave the juniors and seniors the idea — then it was up to them to mold it into fruition.
“It is our capstone event,” Sudderth said days before the market opens. “We are really excited and hoping we can get community buy-in.”
The first order of business was to get the word out to vendors who might be interested, said students Shelby Wooten and Jenna Williams. They started with people they know and branched out. These two are part of two teams formed in the class to see that each job has a worker.
“We have 58 vendors at this point,” said Wooten, adding she and others didn’t anticipate such a response. “Our cap-off was going to be 40, but we kept getting applications and it grew.”
Williams said the vendors that will set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday are varied, from those making and selling T-shirts to Tupperware sellers, food vendors, woodworkers, artists, a baker, essential oils, Mary Kay, jewelry and wellness products like soap and candles. One vendor will be making homemade apple butter. Each will have two parking spaces in the main parking lot at the school. Social distancing will be observed.
This is a fundraiser for DECA, a marketing club for students. Each vendor paid a fee to participate and get to keep any proceeds.
As Wooten explained the process, the application was posted on Facebook back in January. Once the class received completed forms, there was a sorting process to make sure there weren’t too many of the same types of vendors.
All that were accepted were notified; then it was time to put other marketing skills to use. These students put together an advertising budget that included the design and distribution of signs and also flyers. The Daily Times also was contacted to help get the word out.
Sudderth said it was his idea after seeing Alcoa High School start one a few years back. He said he was barely part of the process.
“I have really been hands off with this project,” he said. “The students have really taken ownership of it. There are two teams who worked on it.”
The event planning class has 14 students this semester. HHS has about 30 who are DECA members.
Wooten said she started in marketing as a freshman and took all of the initial courses. There is a new one every year, she said.
“This one, event planning, is the new one this year,” Wooten said. “I work at a wedding facility, so I had an idea of event planning. I took this class to see how similar it was and what else I could learn.”
Williams said an eighth grade career exploration class she took revealed she should consider marketing as a career choice. It has led to this, she said.
Most of the work has been done now with the exception of showing up early Saturday to take charge of the setup and then take everything down. Williams said they are looking at this entire project as a learning experience that will be tweaked over the years.
“It’s not going to be perfect the first time,” she said. “You have to do something multiple times to find out what works.”
Sudderth said this will be an annual event. There already are plans underway to hold a car show in conjunction with the Spring Market and Vendor Fair. HHS auto body students will help out, the teacher said.
With a school year that brought lots of challenges to students because of the pandemic, Sudderth said he also was challenged as a first-year teacher. He heard from some of the vendors on how glad they are to be part of a community again.
“They have been faced with so many of their shows getting canceled,” he said. “A lot of their customers are asking ‘where are you?’ They are excited to see people slowly coming back.”
