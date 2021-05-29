Maintenance crews will shut down a single lane on the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge during the first two weeks of June, Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials announced Friday.
Crews will remove litter, mow, trim, recondition the shoulder and clean culverts.
These intermittent closures, which officials said help keep workers safe, will last 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday during the week of June 1 along the northbound Spur.
Crews plan to shift work to the southbound Spur, working 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the week of June 7.
Motorists should expect some delays and reduce speeds in this area, the announcement said.
