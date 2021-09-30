After leading a congregation through a pandemic, which at times closed the doors to her church, the Rev. Amy Bradley is eagerly anticipating one of her favorite days.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Bradley, who serves as rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville, will conduct the Blessing of the Animals ceremony in the church’s garden. The public is invited to bring pets for a blessing.
That can include dogs and cats, of course, but snakes, rabbits, guinea pigs hamsters, lizards, turtles, frogs, fish and the like all are acceptable for this outdoor ceremony. Bradley said all must be leashed or in cages.
There is also the option of bringing a photo or photos of pets for a blessing, the rector said. In addition, children are welcome to bring their stuffed animals to be part of the blessing ceremony.
The ceremony will include opening prayers and reading of Scriptures pertaining to God’s creation and the animal kingdom, Bradley said. Then each animal will receive an individual blessing.
St. Andrew’s has been doing this annually for years. Bradley said she heard horses have been part of the popular event over the years.
Those who attend are being asked by St. Andrew’s to bring donations of pet food or other supplies to be donated to the Blount County Animal Center.
This blessing of the animals ceremony is done in churches everywhere in recognition of Saint Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals and ecology. Saint Francis’ feast day is observed around Oct. 4 each year. The Italian Catholic friar was born in 1181 or 1182 and died in 1226 at the age of 44.
As Bradley explained, his was a life lived in poverty, but also rich with God’s creation all around him. She said there are stories of St. Francis connecting with all types of creatures.
“He is traditionally associated with animals,” she said. “He lived a lot of his life in the outdoors and even said he preached to birds. He called the wolves his brothers.”
Upon election as pope, Archbishop and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina chose Francis as his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, becoming Pope Francis in 2013. At the time, he said it was because of his concern for the well-being of the poor.
Weather forecasts have sunny skies here in Maryville on Saturday. Should it rain, Bradley said the church has a covered walkway and will “make it work.”
“I have to say it’s one of my favorite days in the whole church year,” Bradley said. “I absolutely love getting to meet the animals and getting dog kisses. It’s fun for me.”
St. Andrew’s is at 314 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
