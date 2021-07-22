Some residents of Louisville may have been surprised this week to find the post office closed for more than an hour on Thursday and today. A sign posted on the door cited a staffing shortage for the temporary closures.
Louisville Postmaster Patricia Tindle said there’s no reason for patrons to worry, as the issue already is being resolved.
Tindle explained the shortage is not due to COVID-19 or the lack of available hires that has plagued some businesses in the wake of the pandemic.
“I’m supposed to have three clerks to work the window,” Tindle said, “but I just had someone resign so I only have two at the moment.”
One of the clerks has taken vacation this week, leaving the post office with only one available clerk, Tindle explained. With no one left to cover the window, Tindle has been forced to close the office while the available employee takes a lunch break.
“They’re basically working a 12-hour shift so I have to close the window so they can go eat,” Tindle said.
Tindle explained that even when the post office is understaffed, she can typically avoid closing the window by reaching out to other offices.
“I only close the post office when absolutely necessary,” she said. “I’ve only ever closed down a couple of times. Usually when we’re short staffed I just call another office and most of the time I can get someone to cover the window for an hour or so while the clerk goes to lunch. But this week I just couldn’t find anyone to cover.”
That won’t be an issue for much longer, Tindle said.
“I’ve just hired a new employee,” she said. “I’ve been training him on the desk and as soon as we can get him trained for the window we won’t have this problem anymore.”
Tindle explained the window training program is a two-week process that begins with a one-week class in Knoxville. After that, the new employee will be trained at the window in the office.
Tindle said the timeline for getting the new employee fully trained depends on when the Knoxville-based class is made available.
“I’m hoping they open up the class soon,” she said.
In the meantime, Tindle said Louisville residents have been understanding of the post office’s situation.
“Our customers have been awesome,” she said. “They understand. I put the sign up ahead of time to let them know what was going on and they have been absolutely great. We haven’t had any issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.