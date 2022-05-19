The horrific number was 10 — the tally of innocent victims in the most recent mass shooting in this country.
Turns out, there were actually three shootings that day in which people died, with the one in Buffalo, New York resulting in the most deaths. On May 14, four employees of a grocery store and six customers in Buffalo, New York were gunned down allegedly by an 18-year-old apparently bent on murdering Black people who were complete strangers. Law enforcement said he drove more than two hours from his own home to commit the unfathomable crime.
On that same day, a man opened fire in a California church, killing one and injuring others. This was also being investigated as a hate crime. Two were killed at a flea market in Houston.
On Monday, May 23 in this community, residents are being invited to come together to take a stand against these all-to-familiar shootings and develop a plan of action. The Stop the Hate: Stand Against Racism event, which is a prayer vigil and call to action, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville. It is being hosted by the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP, Blount County United, Blount County Ecumenical Action Council, the Beloved Community Outreach Foundation and other organizations and churches.
The Rev. Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul, is the organizer of the gathering. She did the same back in December 2014 in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in Ferguson, Missouri.
“Sadly, here we are seven years later and we are still dealing with some of the same issues,” this pastor said. “It is really disheartening. It is really, really disheartening.”
She said Stand Against Racism will be an opportunity to do just that. The evening will include the reading of the names of the victims and a celebration of their lives.
“They were going about their normal day,” Estell said. “Think about that. You wake up and go to church or to the grocery store. You never expect something like that to happen when you are out and about. Someone finds out their loved one didn’t come home because someone decided and planned to take their lives and it was driven by the disease and ugliness of racism.”
When Sharon Hannum heard the news of the shootings, she said a familiar quote came to mind: “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
What stood out to Hannum in this tragedy was the age of the alleged shooter; he was only 18 and recently graduated from high school.
“How, as an 18-year-old, could he hate that much?” she asked. “And where did he learn that?”
Hannum said the first thing we all can do is pray for the families of the victims. Beyond that, much work has to be done, she said.
“We turn it over to our Heavenly Father, which is what we are doing,” Hannum said. For the hate piece that is what we do, but we are also asking for his guidance for what to do with the rest of it. There is more than hate that plays into it.”
Blount County is far removed from Buffalo, New York but no community is insulated against this kind of violence, Hannum said. She grew up in the thick of the civil rights movement and witnessed racist behavior in her own neighborhood.
“It didn’t all happen in Birmingham, Alabama or Montgomery or Memphis,” she said. “We had crosses burned in front of our church and in the yards of our homes. Integration didn’t happen until the mid 1960s and students had to be escorted to the school they lived next to.”
As for what to do beyond prayer, Estell said there are everyday actions that can make a difference.
“When we hear someone making a racist comment, we don’t have to participate,” she said. “We don’t have to stand in the midst of it. We need to let people know this is not tolerated.”
Robert McClelland, like Hannum, will be present for the Monday call to action. He is active in Blount County United, the local NAACP and also Blount County Ecumenical Action Council. He said he moved here in 2016 and wanted to plug into organizations that promote unity.
It’s almost like we have come to accept violence in this country as a way of life, he said. He and Hannum both expressed concern over how easy it has become to obtain military-style weapons like what was used in the Buffalo murders.
McClelland also clings to hope that uniting because of these tragedies will bring some good in the end.
“Blount County United came out of what happened in Ferguson,” he said. “Maybe something will come out of this gathering. Maybe another movement or another way of helping to guide the conversation.”
Blount County United is a local 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. Its mission is to promote an appreciation for diversity and advocate for equality and justice throughout Blount County.
Tanya Martin, Alcoa City Commissioner and member of the local NAACP and the other organizations, will be present at the Monday event. She admits it is frustrating to hear of yet one more senseless shooting. She encourages those who want to unite under the cause of humanity to attend as well.
“It is about being a voice for what is right,” Martin said. “What is right for the community and each other. We have to do something or we are part of the problem.”
She said the hope she has through faith is her sustaining power.
“We have to have hope that things are going to get better,” Martin said.”If we didn’t have hope, what would be the point of waking up in the morning?”
There weren’t just 10 lives destroyed that day in Buffalo. The victims were grandmothers, sisters, caretakers, spouses, a retired police officer, parents, teachers and fellow worshippers, Estell pointed out. That is a whole lot of collateral damage, she said.
in the aftermath, it’s important to honor their lives and put faces to what was more than a horrific mass murder and manifestation of hate, these organizers said. It’s up to the rest of us, Estell said, to do something.
“For us as a community, we can always do better,” she said. “We can always strive for more. For all of us, we can do better. We have to recognize the dignity and worth and value of every human being. Every human being. Period.”
