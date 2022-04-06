More than 300 people attended the 19th Annual Starlight Gala on Saturday, April 2, in Knoxville, raising $154,095 to support Maryville City Schools.
The Maryville City Schools Foundation’s annual fundraiser also honored Hannah Langham with the Distinguished Alumni Award, teacher Sandra Abbott Elder with the Distinguished Service Award, coach Derek Hunt with the Outstanding Young Alumni Award and Robert Schmidt, director of the Blount County Health Department, with the Foundation Partnership Award.
Last year because of the pandemic the event was held with multiple small gatherings, and this year it was at The Press Room in Knoxville.
“The energy in the room was contagious,” said Britt Autry, who chairs the foundation’s board of directors.
Each school offers packages for a silent auction, and the money raised from each will be matched by the foundation to benefit that school. Auction packages this year included parking passes, pottery painting parties, priority seating at graduation, jewelry, gift baskets, getaways and more.
Money raised in previous years has funded projects including the Capturing Kids Hearts professional development for administrators, which is centered on social-emotional well-being and creating a relationship-driven campus culture.
Foundation grants also provide classroom resources such as SumBlox, a set of blocks that uses size and weight to teach numerical values, helping young students make sense of an abstract idea.
A raffle held before the gala raised more than $8,000 for the Children’s Fund, which supports Maryville’s Family Resource Center. Through the center disadvantaged students and their families receive a range of support, such as clothing, backpacks, eye glasses, musical instrument rentals and utility assistance.
“Our sponsors made this event possible,” said MCSF Executive Director Misty Parker. “DENSO, a supporter since the foundation’s inception, was the Presenting Platinum Sponsor. Their continued support throughout the years has allowed the foundation to focus on our mission of supporting the ongoing enrichment of educational programs for all students in Maryville City Schools.”
Elite Shooting Star sponsors were Clayton, Camellia Trace Apartments and LeConte Wealth Management.
“It’s so heartwarming to know that we can depend on our devoted sponsors to help us produce a successful event,” said Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.