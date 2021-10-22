Beginning Monday, Oct. 25, Watkins Road will be closed to through traffic between Foch Street and the Target department store in Maryville Commons shopping center, the city of Maryville announced in a news release.
This closure will remain in place for the remainder of the roadway project that is currently underway to extend Foothills Mall Drive across U.S. Highway 129 on new alignment to Foch Street.
Engineers announced in August this work would last through late November 2022.
All commercial businesses and restaurants along Watkins Road will have full uninterrupted access to the traffic signal at West Lamar Alexander Parkway, according to the release.
Watkins Road at Foch Street will become local access only for the Willocks Brothers Block Plant. No through traffic will be allowed until construction on the new Foothills Mall Drive extension project is complete.
The city said detours will be signed and marked on both ends of Watkins Road to assist drivers as they avoid this closure. Routes will include Foch Street, Home Avenue and West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
For more information, drivers can call the city's Engineering and Public Works Department at 865-273-3500.
