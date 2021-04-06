Tennesseans working in health care, education and as first responders now can text for help through the state’s free and confidential Emotional Support Line for Pandemic Stress, at 888-642-7886.
Those dealing with feelings of stress, anxiety, sadness or depression related to work can call or text from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Specially trained mental health professionals can provide emotional support through active listening, help identifying and addressing basic needs, and reference tools for managing stress and making a plan for self-care.
The line was created in May as a resource for health care workers and first responders, and in December was expanded to offer services to any Tennessean working in education. More than 200 people have called, according to a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
For more information on the support line, visit TN.gov/behavioral-health/ emotional-support
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression at double the rate we’d expect in normal times, and we know this crisis has been much harder on our essential workers. We’re hopeful that this new text message capability will remove some of the stigma of asking for help and encourage more people to reach out,” said Commissioner Marie Williams, a licensed clinical social worker.
