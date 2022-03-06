The state of Tennessee has the 13th largest incarcerated population in the U.S., according to the Prison Policy Initiative. But after their sentences are up, thousands of East Tennesseans with criminal convictions in their pasts find that serving their sentences doesn’t mean a clean slate afterwards.
In employment, housing and access to community services, constraints on former inmates’ options can be difficult to navigate. Those difficulties can sometimes lead former inmates back to prison and to public safety concerns, Tennessee Department of Corrections’ public information officer Robert Reburn told The Daily Times.
To address such issues, state agencies like TDOC and nonprofit organizations throughout East Tennessee are working to smooth the transition from prison to private life.
“If we are not doing all we can to remove those barriers, we aren’t doing our jobs,” Reburn said. Reburn noted that his department works to develop networks of resources for inmates nearing release. Those networks include contacts and assistance for people seeking housing after time in prison as well as for potential employment.
Agencies and organizations working to help people with criminal backgrounds adjust use traditional means for fostering successful reintegration–skills classes and certificates–but also new technologies.
For years, Goodwill Knoxville has been helping current inmates and formerly incarcerated people acclimate to life after prison, offering a variety of educational and certificate opportunities. Beginning several months ago, however, the non-profit also began using virtual reality technology in its work, helping people with criminal convictions in their backgrounds develop interviewing skills.
The technology immerses its users in an interview setting and asks them to choose between different potential responses to questions, with each answer taking users down branching paths to alternative results.
After first taking the VR tech to the Knox County jail around mid-Feb., Ayoka Huff-Johnson, a program coordinator with Goodwill Knoxville, noted that many of the people who used the technology were “really fired up about it,” demonstrating enthusiasm and detailed plans for their futures.
Further, Huff-Johnson said, “For some of these fields and some of these jobs, we can really steer them in the right direction. Even if it’s just a mock interview. We have some great connections in food service, retail and hospitality–especially hospitality.”
Both Huff-Johnson and Reburn also emphasized the importance of partnership between agencies like TDOC and community-oriented organizations, stressing that working cooperatively has strengthened individual efforts.
As a result of such efforts, Reburn said, “We’re seeing recidivism trending down, to 37%.” While Reburn observed that TDOC would prefer a 0% recidivism rate, he remains pleased with the progress that has been made.
