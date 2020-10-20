Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III joined attorneys general from seven other states Tuesday in taking a reserved stance regarding a federal lawsuit against Google that was joined by 11 other states.
The U.S. Department of Justice-led lawsuit is an attempt to “restrain Google LLC (Google) from unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the markets for general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising in the United States through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices, and to remedy the effects of this conduct,” the complaint states.
AGs from Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, New York, North Carolina, Utah and Nebraska joined Tennessee in the statement.
“Over the last year, both the DOJ and state attorneys general have conducted separate but parallel investigations into Google’s anticompetitive market behavior,” the AGs said in the joint statement. “We appreciate the strong bipartisan cooperation among the states and the good working relationship with the DOJ on these serious issues.
“This is a historic time for both federal and state antitrust authorities, as we work to protect competition and innovation in our technology markets. We plan to conclude parts of our investigation of Google in the coming weeks.
“If we decide to file a complaint, we would file a motion to consolidate our case with the DOJ’s. We would then litigate the consolidated case cooperatively, much as we did in the Microsoft case,” the statement reads.
“Two decades ago, Google became the darling of Silicon Valley as a scrappy startup with an innovative way to search the emerging internet,” the complaint states. “That Google is long gone ... . For many years, Google has used anticompetitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies in the markets for general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising — the cornerstones of its empire.”
Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, said in a statement that the lawsuit is “deeply flawed.”
“People use Google because they choose to, not because they’re forced to, or because they can’t find alternatives,” Walker said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.