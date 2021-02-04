A lawsuit filed Thursday by the Tennessee attorney general accuses grocery chain Food City, and three Knoxville locations in particular, of helping fuel the opioid epidemic.
Tennessee AG Herbert H. Slatery III filed the lawsuit in Knox County Circuit Court against Food City Supermarkets LLC and parent company K-V-A-T Food Stores Inc.
It was brought forth “to protect the public, to abate and remedy Defendants’ participation in an unlawful controlled substance selling scheme, and to preserve the integrity of the commercial marketplace,” the official complaint states.
The complaint, which totals 208 pages, accuses the defendants of “aiding and abetting the unlawful sale of narcotics and controlled substances including 30 milligram immediate release oxycodone,” citing Knoxville stores on Kingston Pike, Morrell Road and Hardin Valley Road.
According to the lawsuit, Food City allegedly sold opioids with more morphine milligram equivalents at the Kingston Pike location than all pharmacies across 81 counties, while also pressuring employees to increase opioid sales and fill suspicious prescriptions, retaining employees at lucrative stores despite violations and illegally and secretly transferring opioids across its pharmacies.
Food City strongly denied the accusations.
Other allegations in the lawsuit include that the company sold more than 206 million prescription opioids, with almost 25% of those sales occurring at the Kingston Pike location; sold more than 42.5 million Oxy 30 pills, with 44% sold at the Kingston Pike location; and ignored or watered-down reports of suspicious prescribers and continued selling opioids despite those medical professionals being arrested, raided, disciplined or indicted.
The lawsuit also states the company routinely sold large quantities of “high risk” prescription combinations, particularly a combo of an opioid, a benzodiazepine and a muscle relaxer dubbed “The Holy Trinity;” sold Oxy 30 and other prescription opioids to drug-trafficking criminals; and bought more Oxy 30 from wholesale drug company AmerisourceBergen between October 2011 and January 2012 than any of its other customers.
“Food City made a lot of money from filling opioid prescriptions. In itself that’s not a problem. The problem is how they did it,” said in a press release. “The company knew its customers were addicted. It knew the pill mills writing the prescriptions were some of the worst actors at any level of the opioid crisis.
“But Food City did virtually nothing that would disturb that income stream. It stoked the market with the most diverted and abused opioids, pushed its pharmacists to sell more and more, and ignored the most alarming evidence — overdoses and illegal sales taking place right outside the pharmacy door.”
The lawsuit also accuses Food City of enabling a hot spot for criminals by discounting opioids with a prescription savings card program, making its pharmacies hoard opioids and other controlled substances and soliciting secondary suppliers when its main supplier reduced thresholds at its highest-volume pharmacies.
The lawsuit alleges Food City continued selling opioids despite overdoses in its stores and parking lots, pushed back against reports of compliance issues and sold opioids to people from numerous foreign countries.
Accusations are ‘grossly incorrect,’ says Food City
Food City and its parent company strongly deny the allegations.
“K-VA-T vehemently disagrees with the allegations contained in the lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself through the litigation process,” the company said in a statement provided to The Daily Times.
“The lawsuit’s allegations are grossly incorrect and unfair regarding Food City’s approach to serving its pharmacy customers. K-VA-T recognized during the relevant time period that a few of its pharmacies dispensed a high volume of pain management prescriptions.
“Therefore, the company contracted with independent auditors and experts in pharmacy best practices to assure that its dispensing practices were compliant with all state and federal regulations.”
The company said it “has regularly been subject to oversight and inspection by state and federal regulators, including the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy.”
Its pharmacies filled prescriptions written by state-licensed physicians and health care professionals who were registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the company said.
“The methods, practices and physician perspectives on pain management have changed dramatically over the past decade or more, and it is unfortunate that this course of action was pursued more than a decade after most of the allegations cited by the Attorney General’s office allegedly occurred,” the company said in the statement.
“The Attorney General unfortunately has joined the nationwide bandwagon led by the plaintiff’s bar in bringing meritless attacks against pharmacies, having failed to make measurable progress in its efforts to hold manufacturers, distributors, and physicians accountable.”
The company said it cooperated fully with Slatery’s investigation before he filed the complaint, and that rejected attempts to resolve the matter.
“It is particularly troubling that the Attorney General chose this particular time amid the already challenging COVID-19 burdens to attack a local business that the State of Tennessee has deemed essential — a company that is an employer of thousands of Tennesseans during the worst economic environment in recent history,” the company said in the statement.
“However, K-VA-T will expend its time and resources to defend itself to correct the serious misrepresentations made by the Attorney General,” the company statement said.
The company also asserted its locally owned, customer-focused image, citing its work with community-based organizations and stating more than 12% of the company is owned by some of its associates through its Employee Stock Ownership Program.
When contacted by The Daily Times for comment, all three Food City locations in the Maryville-Alcoa area declined, telling the newspaper to contact corporate representatives.
