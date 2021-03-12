Thousands of Tennesseans will receive extended unemployment benefits through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), but the state is now waiting to see if current federal programs need to be changed.
ARPA, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday, will extend the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs through the week ending Sept. 4.
The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development said in a Friday press release that it is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on whether the unemployment programs in ARPA will require modifications to existing federal programs.
"While waiting on official USDOL guidance, TDLWD and its vendor will proactively work to prepare the unemployment computer system for any possible changes in an effort to minimize implementation time," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.