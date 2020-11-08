Nearly four years after a Heritage High School basketball coach resigned after being accused of shoving one player and calling another names, the state Board of Education has restored his teaching license.
The board voted 8-0 on a group of teacher license actions Friday, Nov. 6, including restoration for Billy Ray Duncan.
“I am thankful this is in my past and look forward to whatever the Lord has planned for me,” Duncan emailed The Daily Times on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The state Board of Education rejected Duncan’s first attempt to have the license restored in May 2019, with one member noting it was only nine months after the board revoked the license and two indicating they did not sense he was remorseful.
In a May 25, 2020, letter for his most recent appeal, Duncan told the board, “I am 69 years old and don’t know how much time I have left, so I would be grateful if you would restore my license.”
Duncan noted the classes he has taken in anger management and diversity training as well as the numerous letters of recommendation he submitted earlier.
“I understand that in this day and age making comments is not appropriate, and I am sorry that I called student a cambodian refugee because he was thin. I stand by what I have always said that I never called a player a Jew. I also have never been inappropriate with a female student.”
In 2018 Duncan told The Daily Times that allegations from female students that during the 2015-16 school year he touched them and made inappropriate comments was “all fabrication.”
Duncan apologized in this year’s letter for pushing a player, saying it happened once: “I deeply regret my actions. I have no excuse.”
In a letter to the board last year the coach apologized for putting his hands on a player and wrote that “pain medicine may have been a factor” because he had back surgery a few weeks before the November 2016 incident.
In this year’s letter, Duncan wrote that he felt he had been disciplined, citing not only the revocation of his license but also coverage of the situation in The Daily Times. “I have been thoroughly humiliated more than once. I deserved it,” his letter to the state Board of Education said.
In addition to his most recent letter, Duncan sent the board a copy of a a 2002 letter to the editor of the Greeneville newspaper praising the coach’s positive influence off the court on students’ character.
“I taught and coached for over 40 years with a clean slate and I would like to finish out teaching and coaching what few years I have left,” Duncan’s letter said.
“I am a good coach and know I will probably never be a head coach again, but hopefully I can help another program to be successful,” he wrote.
