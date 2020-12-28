The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development is currently reviewing details of the CARES Act Unemployment Extension just passed by Congress and signed into law late Sunday by President Trump.
There is no timeline in place for when and how the extension will be implemented, but claimants will receive information regarding the next steps they will need to take, the department said in a news release Monday.
The extension will provide an additional 11 weeks of benefits to those eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). No new applications for these assistance programs will be accepted after the week ending March 13, 2021, but both PUA and PEUC will allow three more weeks of benefits for those who already have been approved, the state said.
