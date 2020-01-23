Tennessee ended 2019 with steady unemployment that continued to sit near record low levels, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday.
For the second consecutive month, the state recorded a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3%. The December 2019 figure is 0.1 of a percentage point away for Tennessee’s all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2%, reached in February 2019.
Unemployment in December 2019 is at the same level it was in 2018. During December, nonfarm employment increased by 2,000 positions. The manufacturing, trade/transportation/utilities, and leisure/hospitality sectors reported the highest number of new hires.
Over the past year, nonfarm employment in Tennessee jumped by 49,200 jobs. The sectors with the most significant gains include leisure/hospitality, professional/business services, and trade/transportation/utilities.
Nationally, unemployment also remained steady. The seasonally adjusted rate for December 2019 is 3.5%, the same as November’s rate. Year-to-year, unemployment dropped substantially in the U.S., down 0.4 of a percentage point from December 2018.
