State executive committee, 2nd Senatorial District
Republican
Julia Atchley-Pace
Occupation: Educator
Biographical Info: I am a candidate for re-election to the State Executive Committee, 2nd Senatorial District. I have been married to my husband for 32 years, and we share a wonderful family of children and grandchildren. East Tennessee has been my family’s home for centuries. I am a firm believer in East Tennessee values. I am a former associate professor of business. I have served as a principal and educator at a Christian school. I hold a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Tennessee, a Masters of Arts in teaching from Lee University, and am pursuing my MBA.
Why are you running for this position?: I currently serve on the State Executive Committee. I am running for re-election. I have spent years forming, supporting, and representing our Republican Party. The SEC is the governing body of the party. Republicans need someone who is not afraid to support them, ask questions, and get things done. I am this type of candidate.
What relevant experience do you have?: I am proud of the relationships I have formed at the local, state and national levels. My past and present activities include acting as a Republican National Convention Delegate at Large; National Federation of Republican Women regent; National Federation of Republican Women delegate; a member of the National Federation of Republican Women Membership Committee; a Tennessee Federation of Republican Women Delegate at large; Tennessee Federation of Republican Fundraising Chair; Tennessee Federation of Republican Women Fundraising Chair; Tennessee Federation of Republican Women Public Relations Chair; Monroe County Republican Women President; Monroe County GOP Executive Board member.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: I am different from other candidates because I am proud to stand on the Republican philosophy that:
Each individual has the right to achieve the best that is within him/her while respecting the rights of others.
“Achieve following the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Matthew 7:12”
Government exists to protect the freedom of opportunity for all Americans. “This is the principle America is built on.”
The most effective government is government led by and accountable to the people. “Our Constitution was written for this reason.”
Cindy Hatcher
Occupation: Account Manager
Biographical Info: I serve on the elections subcommittee of the SEC. While the SEC cannot make law, we inform the General Assembly of the state Republican party’s position on key issues.
In December, the subcommittee submitted resolutions that were forwarded to the General Assembly, many of which were enacted into law. It is important to protect this important right.
I have been secretary of the Blount County Republican Party and am currently female vice chairman. I am active with the Blount County Republican Women. In 2020, I was honored to be a presidential elector and was a delegate to the 2020 Republican Convention.
Why are you running for this position?: I am running for reelection. This past term was fascinating as we worked to improve our bylaws for candidates and help elect good, solid Republicans on the national, state and local level.
As I mentioned in my bio, I am on the election subcommittee. This is an exciting committee with many points that we can discuss to make sure TN continues to bolster voter confidence.
What relevant experience do you have?: I have served last term and have been active in the local party.
My husband and I moved to Florida for a brief time years ago. While there, I was on the Pinellas County Executive Committee, active in the Young Republicans and I held a regional position with the Young Republicans. We were elected to Presidency 3, the Florida straw poll.
Why should voters elect you?: I work diligently to represent the viewpoints of District 2. I listen well and solicit feedback about topics for the upcoming session. This position is not about me; it’s about being the best representative of District 2 as possible.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: I have been a lifelong conservative in the Republican Party and am a builder of teams. I do not strive to impose my own viewpoint on those I represent. I believe it is important to include all conservative voices in the party.
Mark Pulliam
Occupation: Retired lawyer; now a freelance writer
Biographical Info: I grew up in Maryland, went to law school in Texas (at the “other UT”), practiced law for 30 years with a large California-based law firm, and when I retired moved back to Austin. My wife and I decided that we wanted to experience four seasons and enjoy more scenery than Texas offered. We love Tennessee and were delighted to move here in 2019. We live in Maryville. East Tennessee reminds us of the America we grew up in. We have four children (two in Texas and two in California) — one of whom recently decided to relocate here.
Why are you running for this position?: I have been a committed Republican my entire adult life. The first Presidential election in which I was able to vote was 1976. Everywhere I have lived, I was involved in GOP politics, as a poll watcher, volunteer, precinct captain, county party officer and delegate to state conventions. I have also been involved in conservative grassroots organizations. In 1999, the Lincoln Club of San Diego named me Man of the Year. In 2015, Empower Texans recognized me as a Texas Conservative Leader. I would like to see the Tennessee Republican Party become stronger, better-organized, and more attentive to grassroots conservatives.
What relevant experience do you have?: I held leadership positions in the Republican parties in San Diego County (CA) and Travis County (TX). I have also held leadership positions in nonpartisan conservative organizations. I have written extensively on political and legal topics for publications including the Wall Street Journal and The Federalist. My blog, Misrule of Law, has a national following. I frequently appear on the Tennessee Star Report radio show. I have spoken to grassroots groups in East Tennessee. I have appeared on Fox & Friends. I have met with Gov. Bill Lee. I organized a local conservative group, Blount County Conservative Coalition, which meets monthly.
Why should voters elect you?: I am a lifelong, devoted Reagan Republican — what we used to call a “movement conservative.” My beliefs have not wavered. As a retired person, I have time to devote to keeping Tennessee conservative. I want to make the Republican Party in Tennessee an effective voice for the overwhelming majority of conservative residents. I can use my experience from other states to help the State Executive Committee meet the challenges of population growth, demographic change, and shifting cultural attitudes. What happens in D.C. is largely out of our control, but that is not true at the state or local levels.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: I am a write-in candidate with no “declared” GOP opponent; there is no “other candidate.” Simply the fact that the Republican Party in one of the most conservative areas of Tennessee failed to field a candidate illustrates that the GOP needs to improve its performance.
Democratic
J. Nathan Higdon
Occupation: marketing professor
Biographical Info: I am a fifth generation Blount Countian who attended Bungalow Elementary and graduated from William Blount High School. I have earned graduate degrees (MBA and Ph.D.) in business.
Why are you running for this position?: After the State Senate districts were gerrymandered, having a strong voice for rural Appalachians in the processes of the Tennessee Democratic Party proved to be necessary. Our State Senate District goes from the Knox County line, down the North Carolina border, all the way to Georgia. The voices of Blount County are now mixed with those of Monroe, Polk, and parts of Bradley Counties. Since the TNDP, and the TNGOP, are governed by the state legislature, we are beholden to the district lines they draw. I am running for this position to be an advocate for rural Tennessee Democratic values.
What relevant experience do you have?: I have been in Blount County Democratic Party leadership for over five years, and I currently serve as Chairman of the BCDP.
Why should voters elect you?: Voters should elect me because I have a verifiable history of working toward rural Democratic values in this area.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?: I am running unopposed, so I have no opposition. I do encourage everyone to vote for my colleague and friend, Pamela Weston, who is running for State Executive Committeewoman for our district.
