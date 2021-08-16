Gas prices in the state dropped nearly 2 cents over the past week with the average price of gas in Tennessee falling to $2.87, the AAA said in a press release Monday. That is one penny less than this time last year and 97 cents more than the same time last year.
"Leading up to Labor Day, pump price fluctuations are likely to continue due to high crude oil prices,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said. “Traditionally, gas demand typically drops considerably at the end of the summer which brings much needed relief at the pump to drivers in the fall and winter driving seasons.”
Blount County's average gas price fell 2 cents over the past week as well, landing at $2.79. That's nearly 10 cents below the average price of gas in the Knoxville metropolitan area, where it currently sits at $2.88.
The national gas price average meanwhile has held steady at $3.18 for seven days after reaching its highest point so far this year. Tennessee remains the ninth least-expensive market in the nation.
