The average gas price in Tennessee declined nearly 2 cents over the past week, landing at $2.89, AAA said Monday in a press release. That's nearly a penny more expensive than the same time last month and 95 cents higher than this time last year.
AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said despite Hurricane Ida's lasting impact on the market, gas prices are expected to remain steady.
"Timing is everything, and while supplies have tightened due to the slow recovery after Hurricane Ida, this is also the point when gas demand starts its seasonal decline," Cooper explained. "While there may be some price fluctuation, we expect most motorists to see stability at the pump.”
The average gas price in the Knoxville metro area is slightly below the state average at $2.87, while the average gas price in Blount County is a full dime below the state average at $2.79.
Tennessee's average gas price is well below the national average, which sits currently sits at $3.17. According to AAA, 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices lower than $3. Tennessee is now the eighth-least-expensive market in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.