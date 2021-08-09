Gas prices in the state remained the same over the past week with the average gas price in Tennessee holding steady at $2.89, the AAA said in a press release Monday. That is the same price as last month and 99 cents higher than the same time last year.
“We continue to see very robust gasoline demand for the peak summer driving season,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said.
While crude oil prices have dropped over the past week due to concerns over the delta variant, AAA reported gas prices are expected to remain high through August.
Blount County's average gas price sits at $2.81, 8 cents below the state average. Tennessee currently ranks as the ninth least-expensive market in the nation.
