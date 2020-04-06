The Blount County and surrounding areas are included as recipients of $200 million in grants provided by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
The grants will be distributed to every county and city government across the state for one-time, local expenses in fiscal 2021.
“Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said in an official release. “This grant fund will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.”
The funding is based on population as published by the U.S. Census Bureau. Each county will receive at least $500,000 and each city or municipality will receive at least $30,000. The application will be available by April 30, and the funds will be available after July 1.
Blount County will receive $1,518,584, and Loudon County will receive $911,423.
Maryville ($674,223); Alcoa ($261,697), Louisville ($121,121), Greenback ($56,394), Rockford ($48,692), Friendsville ($44,830) and Townsend ($39,776) also will receive grant money.
Funds may be used for road projects, information technology upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects. Certain disaster-related expenses also are eligible.
One-time expenses related to COVID-19 are eligible, including supply and equipment purchases, cleaning, emergency food and shelter programs.
