At a fundraiser held for his benefit Tuesday, Sept. 27, Republican Tennessee state house candidate Bryan Richey said that parental input on children’s education and health care will be a policy imperative for him in Nashville.
Richey ran a successful primary campaign against incumbent Bob Ramsey to represent the state’s 20th House district. He won’t face Democratic opposition on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The Tuesday fundraiser, held at White Star Station in downtown Maryville, was organized by the Friends of Bryan Richey. In direct remarks to the audience, Richey, who moved to Blount County from Florida several years ago, told attendees that he took issue with a recent piece of state legislation permitting dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines. He opposed vaccines being given to children without parental consent, he said.
“They are trying to infiltrate our schools. They’re up at the state level trying to end up putting policies in place to allow minors that have no clue what their future holds to be able to make long-term decisions, when they shouldn’t be making those decisions at that point,” Richey commented. Since 1987, the state of Tennessee has considered 14-year-olds able to offer consent for vaccinations, under most circumstances.
Richey also opposes measures to prevent medical professionals from being held liable for bad outcomes related to the vaccines. He commented that “as a parent, if my 17-year-old son, who’s a senior at Maryville, decided that he wanted to go and chop his ear off and the doctor said, ‘Yeah, you can do that, because you think you’re Van Gogh,’ I have no choice or say in that, should this bill have taken place.”
As in health care, Richey argued, in education, parental choices should be respected. “When it comes to the schools, making sure that they’re not pushing any of this indoctrination stuff — they need to just focus on teaching our kids,” he said. “I am 100% in favor of vouchers,” for schools, he added, calling the current education system a “monopoly.”
“I don’t care whether you like boys, girls, both or whatever. Do that, but it doesn’t need to be pushed down our youths’ throat and in their face,” he said in closing.
Richey told The Daily Times Wednesday that the event had exceeded expectations, but that, as of Wednesday afternoon, he was not certain about the total amount it raised.
Both of the fundraiser’s guest speakers, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and conservative activist Gary Humble, also spoke against what they characterized as government pressure to vaccinate and “gender ideology,” an apparent reference to policies concerning transgender people.
They said that the Nov. 8 federal and state elections are about more than the next few years in government. To Jacobs and Humble, electing Bryan Richey and other similarly conservative candidates is necessary to saving the state from threats they say stem from big business, government overreach and “globalism.”
Electing Republicans is crucial, Jacobs said, because the left “want to impose their socialist utopia. And of course, along the way they are going to destroy this country, they are going to rip our soul out, crush it, throw it in the bonfire of political correctness, virtue signaling, whatever the flavor of the day is, and relegate this great country to the dustbin of history.”
Humble, a Williamson County resident, was a figure in the recent resignation of the Blount County Republican Women organization’s president, Heather Fair. Fair, who spoke briefly at the fundraiser, resigned after declining to rescind Humble’s invitation to speak at her group’s September meeting. In response to a question from The Daily Times about Gary Humble’s presence at the fundraiser, Richey said that as far as Humble is concerned, “There’s no controversy in my house.”
