An amendment to the 1946 Tennessee private act that created Blount Memorial Hospital stepped closer to final passage in the state General Assembly on Tuesday, April 4.
In front of the House Committee on Local Government, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, county commission Chairman Jared Anderson and attorney for the county Craig Garrett spoke in favor of the change. They also took questions from state representatives about how the amendment might affect the current controversy between the hospital and the county government.
The amendment would allow the county to form written agreements with managers of the hospital, a role that the nonprofit Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. has filled for 75 years. The contracts would outline the terms of the management relationship and state that county commissioners can end any such future tie.
For the county to contract with someone other than BMH Inc., the General Assembly would have to approve the proposed amendment and two-thirds of the Blount County Commission would have to vote ‘yes’ on second consideration of the change. In February 18 of the 21 commissioners voted in favor of sending the amendment to the state, with one absent, one abstaining and one saying he wanted more time to consider the move.
Last week, in front of the same House committee, Blount Memorial CEO Harold Naramore, hospital board President Denny Mayes and attorney for BMH Doug Overbey implored state officials to reject the amendment.
The county-hospital dispute encompasses the June 2022 appointment of Naramore as hospital CEO, Blount Memorial’s finances — which county officials argue have been managed irresponsibly — as well as ownership of the hospital and its assets — which the hospital leadership contends BMH owns.
Hospital officials attribute its losses to factors including the pandemic and the heightened cost of labor. County officials say that, as the hospital purchased assets and properties with bond revenues from the government, any such acquisitions are Blount County’s.
County’s credit
Mitchell said Tuesday that the county’s financial health — through its bond rating — is at risk with BMH Inc. The county raised part of the money used to build the hospital. ALCOA Inc. employees offered part of their pay for its construction, while Harrison’s Construction and Vulcan Materials contributed work to the project, making the hospital a county property, he argued.
“I’ve spent the majority of my time in office improving the county’s financial performance,” he said. “The county authorized 90 million of debt, and 57 million still remain of hospital debt, unpaid, and the hospital has defaulted on two bond covenants.”
“This is important to the county because the hospital is a component unit of Blount County government,” he continued, saying that his role was to protect the county’s finances and credit rating.
Anderson said that from the county’s perspective, there are several major issues at play. Those issues concern both Naramore’s appointment and the committee that nominates hospital board members, both of which county officials have said violated open meeting laws.
BMH contests this argument, countering that both Naramore’s appointment and the nominating committee’s actions were legally appropriate.
Issues between the two parties also encompass BMH declining to share documents with government officials and seat “all but one” of the county’s recent appointees to the BMH board, among other problems, Anderson said Tuesday.
Questions
Rep. Harold Love asked if the county required the private act amendment to end the relationship with the hospital’s managers. No, Garrett replied: a county commission vote and state approval could do that.
Garrett told members of the committee, “There’s absolutely no dispute who owns the hospital in our county, and that is Blount County.”
That determination comes from the initial private act, he said. The current dispute, he continued, is about the assets titled in Blount Memorial’s name.
During last week’s House committee meeting, Blount Memorial attorney Overbey responded to a question about hospital ownership by saying that there was some ambiguity to the county’s claim. That ambiguity comes partially from the fact that Maryville College donated land for the hospital in the ‘40s, he said then.
The hospital sued the county last year, hoping to be allowed to sell most of a wellness facility in Alcoa for $22.2 million. The buyer withdrew from that sale amid the controversy among BMH and the local governments.
The county sent the amendment to the state legislature hoping to be allowed to sign written contracts with BMH Inc., ending that relationship and starting a new one with a different hospital manager, Garrett said. There is no current written contract between the hospital and BMH Inc.
“This amendment, the private act, will play no part in the lawsuit,” he said. “We have tried to work with the existing management of the hospital. We have asked them to allow UT Medical Center to come and partner with them and manage our hospital,” he said, but “resistance” led county officials to consider ending the relationship with BMH entirely.
Garrett also emphasized to representatives that quick action on the amendment was necessary, given the hospital’s financial straits.
State Rep. Johnny Shaw asked how the controversy could be resolved given the lack of a current written agreement between the county and BMH Inc. Garrett replied that such an agreement was not required in the ‘40s, but that such disputes had generally been resolved amicably.
However, Garrett said, “We just can’t reach agreements with them. That’s why we have a lawsuit pending about the ownership of these related facilities, that’s why we have a lawsuit about whether the board members the commission has put in place are valid, or whether they’re not.”
“We’re just trying to avoid what we’re dealing with right now in the future,” he added.
Why not dispense with BMH Inc. now, Shaw asked. Noting that he did not speak for the commissioners, Garrett said that he assumed that that would be their next step, but that they would still need to draft a contract with BMH Inc.’s replacement, a move provided for in the private act amendment.
Since two other governments — the cities of Maryville and Alcoa — and Maryville College’s board also appoint directors to the BMH board, why not have them join the charter amendment process, Rep. Sam McKenzie asked. Committee Chairman John Crawford interjected to say that the city of Maryville sent the committee a letter to support the county’s action.
Garrett said that, unlike the county, the other appointing entities don’t own BMH. He noted that if a new management agreement were drafted, the county would likely preserve those entities’ ability to appoint directors.
As debate drew to a close, Rep. Dave Wright, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said, “Now you know more than you absolutely ever wanted to know about a private act,” provoking some laughter.
A proposal to defer the amendment until 2024 failed a voice vote; committee members approved the amendment and referred it to the Calendar and Rules Committee, which sets dates for third and final readings of bills.
The state senate’s companion bill, sponsored by Blount County Rep. Art Swann, passed on second consideration March 30 and is being held at the Senate desk.
