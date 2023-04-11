A bill that could facilitate a change in the operation of Blount Memorial Hospital passed the Tennessee state House on the third and final reading Monday, April 10. SB 1548, a companion bill in the state Senate, passed second consideration last month.
During Monday’s vote 73 representatives voted in favor of HB 1560, 13 voted against it and six representatives were present but did not register a vote. Among Blount County’s Republican representatives, Bryan Richey supported the bill while Jerome Moon did not vote.
The bill would expressly permit Blount County’s government to select the hospital’s managers — currently, and since 1946, Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has proposed that the University of Tennessee Medical Center could assume BMH Inc.’s role.
Draft language from the county government sent to the legislature states that the Blount County Commission could end the government’s relationship with BMH Inc., in the absence of any written, negotiated agreement with Blount Memorial leaders.
That language also indicates that the government would be free to choose a different manager for the hospital.
After a bill passes either the House or the Senate of the Tennessee legislature, a copy of the bill is sent to the other chamber. HB 1560 affects only Blount County and needs the Blount delegation’s approval to continue in the Senate, unless the speaker refers it to a standing committee.
If the state legislature ultimately passes the bill, it will return to the Blount County Commission. Eighteen of the 21 members of the commission voted to ask the state for the bill in February. Another supermajority vote — at least 14 commissioners — could make the proposal a reality.
Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton, sponsored the private act bill in the House and offered the only comments regarding it before Monday’s vote. He referenced the absence of a current or past written agreement between BMH and the Blount County government at the hospital’s founding, saying, “A handshake agreement is still an agreement,” but that the county now needs a written contract.
The bill is one result of a wide-ranging controversy between Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. and Blount County government. Who runs the hospital and how well it runs are central to the dispute. The ability to sell assets chartered as belonging to the hospital is a major point of contention, with both sides claiming ownership.
County officials including Mitchell have contended that the hospital’s financial losses are alarming; hospital administration, including CEO Harold Naramore, have replied that labor costs and COVID-19 fallout damaged BMH’s finances, along with those of other hospitals.
The dispute has gone beyond the political sphere into litigation. BMH Inc. sued the county in December 2022 and was countersued by the county in February. Neither suit has yet been resolved.
