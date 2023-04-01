Tennessee State Rep. Jerome Moon and State Sen. Art Swann updated county residents on proceedings in the state capital Friday morning, March 31. The briefing was hosted in the basement of the Blount Partnership building at 8:30 a.m.
Moon and Swann briefed guests on subjects ranging from transparency legislation to the Transportation Modernization Bill that passed the Tennessee General Assembly Thursday.
Swann said he didn’t support Governor Bill Lee’s $3.3 billion transportation bill due to what he viewed as overdevelopment. Funds appropriated by the legislation would be used to address issues like traffic congestion and rural transportation needs, and he said that growth wasn’t a good thing.
“We’re getting to the point in this state where we have to seriously consider how much we want to develop it,” he said, adding later: “We don’t want to interfere with your lives more than we have to.”
Moon, on the other hand, said he supported the bill. He said he doesn’t want Blount County’s roads to become like roads in the Nashville area, which he compared to parking lots. The county is growing, he said, and that needs to be addressed before the roads can’t handle demand.
“If we think we’ve grown a lot in Blount County,” he said. “Nashville is in chaos.”
Swann also briefly addressed recent controversy surrounding the management and administration of Blount Memorial Hospital, saying he was concerned by talk of making the hospital “not a Blount County hospital.”
“We need not forget it was ours, and why we built that hospital,” he said. “Reasonable people can come to reasonable conclusions, but this fighting over that should not be tolerated. Every one of us should be held accountable for saving whatever we’ve got.”
In February, the Blount County Commission voted to ask state legislators for an amendment to the 1945 private act that established the hospital during an ongoing legal battle with the nonprofit that oversees the hospital, Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc. The proposed amendment would allow the commission to remove BMH, Inc. and replace it with a group of its own choosing. Neither Moon nor Swann discussed the status of the amendment.
Moon and Swann, who were originally going to be joined by Rep. Bryan Richey, took questions from guests on a variety of issues. One such issue was school security. Maryville Director of Schools Mike Winstead asked about proposed legislation from Gov. Lee that would subject schools to inspections. If any unlocked doors were found, he said, the school would be fined.
“I don’t know if fining a school makes it safer,” he said. “And what it doesn’t address is the mental health of our students.”
Sen. Swann said he felt the solution to safer schools lay in the success stories of schools across the state. He said it makes sense to approach the situation from the schools up, not from the state down.
“We want to try new things, but we can look back and see what happened already and what worked,” he said.
