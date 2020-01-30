Several Tennessee State Parks are offering Valentine’s Day meals and lodging on the romantic holiday.
Four state park restaurants are offering special dinners, with two parks having getaways with overnight lodging packages.
Restaurants at Natchez Trace State Park, Henry Horton State Park, David Crockett State Park and Cumberland Mountain State Park will feature Valentine’s menus Feb. 14. The Pin Oak Lodge at Natchez Trace State Park and the Inn at Henry Horton State Park are providing overnight stays along with dinner.
The specials range from a $13.95 dinner buffet at the Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett in Lawrenceburg to a $24.95 table service, ribeye steak meal at Homestead Harvest Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain in Crossville.
The most elaborate offering is the Valentine’s package at Henry Horton in Chapel Hill with chef-carved honey Dijon pork loin and herb-roasted turkey breast served at The Governors Table. The one-night stay cost is $200 per couple, tax and gratuity included, with cocktail hour, dinner, live band and complimentary breakfast. Reservations required, 931-364-2222.
