State Reps. Bob Ramsey and Jerome Moon, both Maryville Republicans, are among the 73 GOP statehouse members who signed a letter to Gov. Bill Lee urging a special session to address COVID-19 mandates.
“We write today to request that you call an extraordinary session of the General Assembly in order for the legislature to convene and address misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials. It is of the utmost urgency to move quickly due to the potential of significant harm to Tennesseans,” the letter stated.
Among the topics Tennessee GOP leaders are hoping to discuss at a special session is the role local health boards and school systems play in navigating the pandemic.
“We believe there is a need to curtail the overreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent’s right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandates designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions,” the letter states.
Ramsey said he had not read the letter before adding his signature, but it was read to him by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. Ramsey said the importance of the issues discussed in the letter spurred him to add his signature.
“I sat on the board of health in Blount County for nearly 30 years, so I want to be in on that discussion,” Ramsey said. “I support the autonomy of boards of health and I want to resist any punitive actions against schools who are operating in the best interest of their communities.”
Ramsey added that after speaking with local school officials, he is concerned that some schools could face punishment depending on their response to the pandemic.
“I am a staunch defender of school boards and local education agencies making decisions on what’s best for their schools.,” Ramsey said. “I’ve spoken with some local superintendents and they’re worried about the withdrawing of funds. I’ve been told that if there were mandates issued by schools on masks or online classes, there would be punitive action of withholding funds. I’m appalled that any of those issues would be considered.”
Ramsey stated that while the main issues Republicans hope to address at a special session revolve around local health boards and educational institutions, there is another issue that may come into question should the session take place.
“One of the big issues is vaccine passports,” Ramsey said. “That’s not explicitly mentioned in the letter, but the letter did give the latitude that it could probably be discussed.”
While the letter does not mention “vaccine passports,” it does state that “the General Assembly needs to evaluate the ongoing discrimination of Tennesseans by prohibiting their access to buildings due only to their vaccination status.”
Tennessee House Democrats have not issued an official response to the letter. The official Twitter page of the Tennessee Democratic Party did offer some criticism of the letter writing: “Having the state step in and dictate how local governments should operate sounds a lot like government overreach.”
If the letter does result in Gov. Lee calling a special session, Ramsey said it will be a “serious discussion,” adding he hopes it “will reestablish the ability of local boards of health to maintain an advisory capacity.”
Moon, former publisher of The Daily Times, did not respond to repeated questions for comment over several days.
