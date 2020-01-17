On the first day of the 2020 legislative session, the Tennessee state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow adoption agencies to discriminate against adoptive parents on religious grounds.
Proposed by Sen. Paul Rose, R-Tipton, the bill, if signed into law, would allow licensed adoption and foster care agencies to refuse to place a child when the proposed placement could “violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies.”
The House, including Blount County’s state Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey, approved the bill last April. It then was moved to the Senate, which approved it with a 20-6 vote. Sen. Art Swann, who represents Blount and Sevier counties, approved the bill Tuesday.
It now is on its way to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law, according to a statement by the governor’s communication director, Chris Walker.
Several human rights activist organizations view the bill as a direct stab at LGBT couples trying to adopt.
Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, told The Daily Times in an email that the ACLU is urging Lee to “take swift action to veto this bill.”
“The ACLU of Tennessee has long defended religious freedom,” Weinberg said. “But religious freedom is not a free pass to discriminate.”
Nine other states, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, North Dakota, Virginia, Mississippi and Michigan, recently passed similar bills.
Last November, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed a regulation that would effectively reverse an Obama-era requirement that prevented adoption agencies from discriminating based on age, disability, sex, race, color, national origin, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Steps to overturn the 2016 non-discrimination regulation began last January when the Trump administration granted South Carolina an exemption so Miracle Hill, the state’s largest foster care provider, could prevent children from being placed with people who do not align with their religious beliefs.
After the exemption was granted, the national ACLU, the ACLU of South Carolina and Lambda Legal, a national nonprofit civil rights organization, drafted a lawsuit against HHS. The lawsuit is pending.
Lambda, whose regional office is in Atlanta, released a statement Tuesday, encouraging Tennesseans to write to their senators and ask them to pull the bill.
“When you’re allowing a portion of government funds to go to agencies that don’t serve people and turn away families, that’s the opposite of public policy,” said Currey Cook, attorney and director of Lambda Legal’s Youth in Out-of-Home Care Project.
Cook said if passed, the bill could have serious consequences not just for LGBT couples wanting to adopt but also for the LGBT youth in foster care.
“The (LGBT) kids have sort of gotten lost in the shuffle,” Cook said. “If you say ‘in order to work with us, you have to agree with our religious doctrine,’ where does that leave the LGBT kids that you’re serving?”
Losing these kids in the shuffle, he said, can be particularly dangerous considering the likelihood of LGBT youth ending up homeless or in foster care.
A 2019 study by Children’s Rights, a nonprofit child-advocacy organization, found 30.4% of youth in foster care identify as LGBT compared to 11.2% of youth not in foster care.
“(The LGBT youth) know you’re there to support them, but you don’t think that they have the rights that everyone else has or that they can never have a marriage or be a suitable parent,” Cook said.
Cook said that if the governor signs the bill, Lambda will consider litigation against the state. The ACLU of Tennessee can be expected to take similar measures.
“Nothing in the Constitution puts the religious preferences of tax-funded agencies ahead of the needs of our state’s most vulnerable children,” Weinberg said.
As for Blount County, the two largest adoption agencies, Camelot of Smoky Tennessee and Harmony Family Center, will be unaffected by the bill as they have no religious affiliation.
“At Camelot, we do not discriminate at all,” CEO Angie Tucker said. “We’ll take ‘em all.”
